Chadron girls take fifth at state cross country meet

The Chadron High School girls’ cross country team wrapped up another outstanding season by placing fifth in the Class C standings at the Nebraska State Meet at Kearney on Friday, Oct. 23.
The Lady Cardinals scored 112 points, just 12 too many to share second place. It’s the fourth time the Chadron girls have placed among the top five in the state team standings. They finished fourth a year ago and also were fifth in both 2013 and 2014.
Other highlights this fall included winning five of the six regular-season meets they entered and placing second at the Class C-5 District Meet.
The four Lady Cardinals whose points made up the team score were freshman Grace Pyle, 24th overall in 20:57.04; sophomore Makinley Fuller, 28th in 21:10.75; junior Mackenzie Anderson, 36th in 21:21.11; and sophomore Micaiah Fuller, 62nd in 22:09.11.
Juniors Aliyah Mills, 22:51.07, and Leila Tewahade, 23:47.35, were the other state meet contestants for the Cardinals.
Tyrah American Horse of Gordon-Rushville was just ahead of Mills in 22:41.6.
Coach Willie Uhing said he was proud of his girls’ performance. While they went to Kearny hoping for a top five finish, the coach said “on paper” they were slated for seventh or eighth.
“So, fifth is a testament to their focused, gritty toughness and preparation,” he stated. “We missed Emma Witte (out because of injury), but I’m proud of Mackenzie and Micaiah’s growth the last three weeks. Their contributions were necessary.”
For the second year in a row, Boone Central located at Albion, was the Class C state girls’ team champion. Those Cardinals had 74 points this year. That was 26 fewer than runner-up Douglas County West, but 30 more than their winning total of a year ago.
Lincoln Christian finished third this year with 101 points, while Ogallala, the C-5 District winner, just ahead of the Cardinals, was fourth with 107.
Among the teams finishing behind Chadron were Pierce, which was sixth with 117 points, and Sidney, seventh with 120. Raiders’ freshman Talissa Tanquary was 12th individually to lead her team.
Alexus Sindelar, a junior from Pierce, was this year’s individual state champion in 19:18.07, 10 seconds ahead of Ogallala freshman Lindee Henning, the runner-up and the C-5 District winner. Sindelar was 13th in last year’s race. She improved her time over the 5 kilometer course by 71 seconds this year.
A member of the Boone Central team champions, senior Jordon Soto-Stopak, placed third in the individual standings for the second straight year. She also was the runner-up in 2018. Her time this year was 19:49.60, six seconds faster than her 2019 mark.
Placing fourth was sophomore Jessie Hurt of Minden in 19:49.61, about 30 seconds faster than her 10th place finish last year. Junior Danie Parriott of Conostoga was fifth this year in 20:10.9 after being last year’s Class C gold medalist in 19:40.5.
The Milford boys were this year’s Class C team champion, scoring 87 points, a dozen fewer than runner-up Sidney. Fort Calhoun was third with 101, Lincoln Christian fourth with 102 and Malcolm fifth with 104.
Sidney’s strong showing is not unusual. The Red Raiders were the Class C state champions in 2018 and placed third last year. Their leader the past two years has been Dan Bashtivoi, now a junior. He was sixth a year ago and was seventh this year, when his time was 17:01.8, one hundredth of a second faster than in 2019.
Senior Caden Knutson of Mitchell was eighth Friday, when temperatures in the low 20s made the races extra challenging, but treated everyone equally.
The three Chadron boys who qualified for state finished within 16 seconds of one another. Junior Carter Ryan set the pace, placing 53rd in 18:11.6, sophomore Gavin Sloan was 59th in 18:21.8 and senior Nathan Burch was 69th in 18:27.7. A total of 118 boys finished the Class C race.
Uhing said Burch, a rare four-time state meet participant, had a productive career, noted that Sloan made great progress this fall and said Ryan, while not happy with his state performance, had an excellent season overall and should be set for a standout senior year.
The 202 1 prospects for the girls is also extremely bright since all the state qualifiers have eligibility remaining, as do several other promising team members.
The Class C boys’ first and second place individuals on Friday were the same as year ago. Sophomore Carson Noecker of Hartington won the gold medal in 15:22.1 and senior Mason Sindelar of Pierce was second in 15:53.9. Their times a year ago were 16:03.0 and 16:13.3. Noecker’s mark this year was the state meet’s overall best by more than 15 seconds.
The runner-up is the older brother of the Class C girls’ champion.
The girls’ Class B individual state champion is sophomore Madison Seiler of Gering in 18:55.71, some 17 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Senior Brooke Holzworth of Scottsbluff was eighth.
Two girls from the area were Class D state qualifiers. Jillian Brennan of Crawford placed 51st and Carlye Kresl of Hemingford was 61st.
Class C Girls’ Top 10 Team Scores:
1, Boone Central, 74; 2, Douglas County West, 100; 3, Lincoln Christian, 101; 4, Ogallala, 107; 5, Chadron, 112; 6, Pierce, 117; 7, Sidney, 120; 8, Fort Calhoun, 126; 9, Milford, 132; 10, Minden, 148.
Top 30 Individuals:
1, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 19:18.07; 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:28.51; 3, Jordon Soto-Stopak, Boone Central, 19:49.60; 4, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:49.61; 5, Danie Parriott, Conostoga, 20:10.92; 6, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:10.92; 7, Alicia Weeder, Boone Central, 20:15.20; 8, Abbie McGuire, Milford, 20:15.74; 9, Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:16.66; 10, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:16.91.
11, Olivia Malousek, Douglas County West, 20:17.44; 12, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:19.17; 13, Issz Clarke, Platteview, 20:19.60 ; 14, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:31.17; 15, Sydney Binder, Auburn, 29:32.1; 16, Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:32.68; 17, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 20:42.4; 18, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:47.05; 19, Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 20:47.54; 20, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:48.0. ;
21, Raegan Gallatly, Grand Island Central Catholic, 20:49.2; 22, Samantha Weeder, Boone Central, 20:55.08; ; 23, Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central,20:49.14; ; 24, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 20:57.04; 25, Ellena Kuechner, Aurora, 21:00.18; 26, Dala Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:05.15; 27, Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 12:05.3 ; 28, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 21:10.75; 29, Hannah Williams, North Bend, 21:15.8; 30, Callie Arnold, Pierce, 21:16.98.
