Chadron girls take fifth at state cross country meet

The Chadron High School girls’ cross country team wrapped up another outstanding season by placing fifth in the Class C standings at the Nebraska State Meet at Kearney on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Lady Cardinals scored 112 points, just 12 too many to share second place. It’s the fourth time the Chadron girls have placed among the top five in the state team standings. They finished fourth a year ago and also were fifth in both 2013 and 2014.

Other highlights this fall included winning five of the six regular-season meets they entered and placing second at the Class C-5 District Meet.

The four Lady Cardinals whose points made up the team score were freshman Grace Pyle, 24th overall in 20:57.04; sophomore Makinley Fuller, 28th in 21:10.75; junior Mackenzie Anderson, 36th in 21:21.11; and sophomore Micaiah Fuller, 62nd in 22:09.11.

Juniors Aliyah Mills, 22:51.07, and Leila Tewahade, 23:47.35, were the other state meet contestants for the Cardinals.

Tyrah American Horse of Gordon-Rushville was just ahead of Mills in 22:41.6.

Coach Willie Uhing said he was proud of his girls’ performance. While they went to Kearny hoping for a top five finish, the coach said “on paper” they were slated for seventh or eighth.