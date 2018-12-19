Cardinals use dominant final quarter to earn their fifth win this season
A back-and-forth affair at the Birdcage between two seemingly even-matched teams suddenly became not so even-matched, Saturday, as the Chadron Cardinals’ girls’ basketball team outpaced Gering 20-8 in the fourth quarter to turn a 29-27 third-quarter deficit into a 47-37 win over the Bulldogs.
The win improves the team to 5-3 and served as an excellent bounce-back from the team’s 48-35 home loss to Scottsbluff, Friday.
“I credit the players,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain says, “We made some plays in the fourth quarter, got some critical rebounds on the offensive end and made some shots. I have to give a lot of credit to the players for playing two nights in a row, it certainly wasn’t always pretty tonight but they stuck with it and gutted it out and I’m proud of them.”
Following a scoreless effort against the Bearcats, Friday, Chadron freshman Olivia Reed was once again the Cardinals’ top scorer, earning a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds split evenly between offense and defense. Reed shot about 83-percent from the field in the win and sank three-of-four from the line.
Cardinals’ senior Peyton Underwood also scored in double-digits, hitting four of eight field-goals and two-of-six from the line. Teammate Jacey Garret just missed the double-digit mark, but had nine points while shooting about 67-percent.
Gering’s Paige Lopez, the Bulldog’s lone double-digit scorer, led her team with 19 points.
Friday, the Cardinals were unable to improve upon a three-game win streak, falling victim to a trio of game-changing third-quarter 3-pointers from Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Krentz that tilted the court in the Bearcats favor.
Leading just 19-18 after the first half, Scottsbluff’s big third helped them to a 37-30 lead heading into the final frame where they’d outscore the Cardinals 10-4 on their way to the win.
The Gering defense managed to silence Chadron’s Reed, by far the Cardinals leading scorer, holding her without a single point throughout the game.
The Bearcats were led by Krentz with 17 points. Teammate Makenzie Dunkel wasn’t far behind with 14.
Underwood led Chadron’s scorers in the loss with 10 points. Despite being limited offensively, Chadron’s Reed led the team with six rebounds.
The Chadron girls will enjoy a holiday break before returning for the annual Chadron Rotary Classic tournament held at the Chicoine Center, Dec. 28 and 29.
Gering – Paige Lopez 19, Jenna Balthazor 7, Taylor Philbrick 3, Macey Boggs 3, Olivia Schaub 2, Emily Harrison 2, Kelsey Bohnsack 1. Totals: 16 (1) 4-13 47.
Chadron – Olivia Reed 13, Peyton Underwood 10, Jacey Garrett 9, Shea Bailey 5, Tyleight Strotheide 4, Dawn Dunbar 4, Madisyn Hamar 2, True Thorne 0. Totals: 18 (1) 10-18 37
3-pointers: Ger – Lopez 1. Chad – Dunbar 1.
Gering 9 7 13 8 - 37
Chadron 11 6 10 20 - 34
Scottsbluff--Aubry Krentz 14, Makenzie Dunkel 14, Brady Laucomer 7, Yara Garcia 5, Kieyerah Twombly 4, Emma Herman 2, Mariyah Avila 1. Totals: 16 (5) 10-14 47.
Chadron--Peyton Underwood 10, Shea Bailey 6, True Thorne 5, Tyleigh Strotheide 5, Dawn Dunbar 4, Jacey Garrett 3, Madisyn Hamar 1. Totals: 15 (2) 6-14 34.
Scottsbluff 10 9 18 10 - 47
Chadron 7 11 12 4 - 34
3-pointers: SB - Krentz 4, Laucomer 1. Chad - Bailey 1, Garrett 1.