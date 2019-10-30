The Chadron High School girls’ placed fourth in the Class C team standings at the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet in Kearney on Friday to cap an outstanding season for the Cardinals.
Boone Central High located at Albion, joining with nearby Newman Grove, won the championship with 44 points while Milford was second with 57, followed by Columbus Scotus with 62 and the Lady Cardinals with 66. Aurora finished fifth with 94 points. Mitchell also made the top 10, finishing eighth.
Three Chadron runners finished among the top 30 individuals. Sophomore Mackenzie Butts, who won the District Class C-4 individual championship and led the Cards to the district championship a week earlier, paced the Cardinals again by finishing seventh in 20 minutes, 11.4 seconds.
Next for the Red Birds was freshman Makinley Fuller, who was 16th overall in 20:45.5. Her twin, Micaiah, was 26th in 21:13.7. Sophomore Leila Tewahade completed the 5,000-meter race in 22:33.91 to fill the fourth spot on the Cardinals’ team.
Chadron’s other entries at state were freshman Emma Witte, whose time was 22:43.9, and senior Savanna Sayaloune in 23:28.8
Butts placed 24th at the state meet a year ago, when she was Chadron’s only entry. Her time this year was 80 seconds faster as she moved up 17 places in the standings.
This year’s Class C individual winner is sophomore Danie Parriott of Conestoga High. Her time was 19:40.5, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Logan Thomas, a senior from Malcolm. Junior Jordan Soto-Stopak, the lead runner for team champion Boone Central/Newman Grove, placed third, 4.4 seconds out of second place.
Laura Hasemann, a freshman from Wayne, placed fourth and Zoe Christensen, a senior from Wahoo who was 18th a year ago, was fifth this year
Soto-Stopak finished second last year, when the Class C state winner was Ogallala senior Lucia McKeag in 19:49.0. Parriott was 23rd in last year’s race.
Gering ran away with this year’s Class B girls’ state championship with 45 points, far ahead of runner-up Omaha Skutt Catholic with 72. The individual winner was Hastings junior Chelsey Espinosa in 19:33.2, but the next three finishers were all from Gering--senior Tukker Romey in 19:41.8, sophomore Sheilee Patton in 19:53.6 and freshman Madison Seiler in 19:53.7.
Brooke Holzworth, a Scottsbluff junior, was sixth in 20:22.91. The Bearcats were eighth in the Class B team standings.
Led by all-around track and field standout Rylie Rice, Ainsworth won the Class D state team championship for the third year in a row. Rice was the Class D individual winner all four years.
The Class C boys’ team championship was won by Aurora with 43 points. Malcolm was second with 51, followed by defending state champion Sidney with 60 and Mitchell with 73. Mitchell also placed fourth last season.
The individual winner was freshman Carson Noecker of Hartington in 16:06.0. The first boy from the Panhandle to finish was Sidney sophomore Daniel Bashtovoi, who was sixth in 17:01.9
Class C Girls’ Top 10 Team scores:
1, Boone Central/Newman Grove, 44; 2, Milford, 57; 3, Columbus Scotus, 62; 4, Chadron, 66; 5, Aurora, 94; 6, North Bend Central, 94; 7, Lincoln Christian, 100; 8, Mitchell, 106; 9, Fort Calhoun, 114; 10; Wahoo, 143.
Top 30 Individuals:
1, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 19:40.5; 2, Logan Thomas, Malcolm, 19:50.0; 3, Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central/Newman Grove, 19:54.4; 4, Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:06.8; 5, Zoe Christenson, Wahoo, 20:08.5; 6, Tandee Masco, Milford, 20.10.6; 7, MacKenzie Butts, Chadron, 20:11.6; 8, Miah Hopkins, Ogallala, 20:13.5; 9, Madison Wilt, Douglas County West, 20:18.4; 10, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:18.9.
11, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:24.4; 12, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:25.2; 13, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:29.6; 14, Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 20:35.1; 15, Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:42.6; 16, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:42.5; 17, Lillian Golden, Mitchell, 20:47.8; 18, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 20:52.9; 19, Alicia Weeder, Boone Central/Newman Grove, 20:52.9; 20, Morgan Johnson, Boone Central/Newman Grove, 20:53.8.
21, Abbie McGuire, Milford; 20:56.8; 22, Amanda Meers, Lincoln Christian, 20:59.4; 23, Kenzie Hurlburt, Holdrege, 21:00.6; 24, Hannah Williams, North Bend Central, 21:02.7; 25, Callie Arnold, Pierce; 21:10.6; 26, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 21:13.7; 27, Madelyn Mullet, Milford, 21:13.7; 28, Sara Reifenrath, Hartington, 21:16.8; 29, Lydia Peters, Sidney,21:19.0; 30, Kloe Severance, Ord, 21:19.2.