Chadron Girls third at conference tourney

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team won two of its three games during the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff last weekend to finish third in the eight-team event.

The Cardinals outscored Alliance in each quarter while winning their opener on Thursday over the Bulldogs 39-21. Sidney did same thing to the Red Birds in the semifinals on Friday, although the Lady Raiders’ margin was just one in three of the stanzas and two in the other, so they won 49-44. Coach Eric Calkins’ team then sank four of its five 3-pointer on the first quarter on Saturday to take a 16-6 lead and went on the defeat Gering 51-43 in the third-place contest.

Calkins said the Cardinals hustled and showed promise during the tournament. Their ability to handle the ball was satisfactory considering that it is now more of a shared responsibility rather than primarily a one-person duty like it had been the past three years when Jacey Garrett, a 2022 graduate, was the point guard.

The Cards also made 66% of their free throws, much better than last year’s 51.4% showing.

The scoring was definitely balanced against Alliance. Makinley Fuller and Ashlyn Morrison each scored seven points while Laney Klemke and Taegan Bach both had six. Hemingford transfer Catherine Bryner led Alliance with eight.

The Sidney game was tight all the way, but the Raiders were ahead at each quarter stop. The score was 9-8 at the end of the first, 24-21 at halftime, 36-32 at the end of the third and the five-point-- 49-44 margin--when the final buzzer sounded.

The Raiders led by only 43-41 with 1:25 left, but they made six consecutive free throws as the clock was expiring and eight of nine in the fourth period. Prior to the last quarter, Sidney had hit only two of 12 shots from the line.

Demi Ferguson, who scored only three points against Alliance, tallied 17 against Sidney for high-game honors. Marlee Pinnt added eight to go with her game-high rebounding total of eight.

Sidney’s scoring leader was 5-7 senior Reece Riddle with 14. Chloe Ahrens added nine. The Raiders sank seven 3-pointers, one apiece by seven players. Four Cards also made one shot behind he arc.

Sidney went on to win the tournament title, defeating Scottsbluff 51-43.

The Cards were hot from long distance in the first quarter against Gering. McCartney nailed the first trey, Pinnt the second and Ferguson the next two as Chadron built its 16-6 opening-quarter lead. Ferguson also made a trey in the third quarter to help her rack up a game-high 19 points.

McCartney’s nine, coming on the opening three and six-of-eight at the free throw line was next for the winners.

Gering didn’t make any of its five 3-point tries. The Bulldogs’ scoring leaders were their “big girls,” Nickie Todd with 14 and Carleigh Psanka with 13. Both are six-footers. Todd led all rebounders with 10.

Chadron 39, Alliance 21

Alliance—Catherine Bryner 8, Jaelynne Clarke 5, Macey Seebohm 5, Bailey Stark 3. Totals: 6-37 (3-21) 6-15 21 points, 29 rebounds, 24 turnovers.

Chadron—Makinley Fuller 7, Ashlyn Morrison 7, Laney Klemke 6, Taegan Bach 6, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Demi Ferguson 3, Sophia Wess 3. Totals: 11-40 (6-24) 11-18 39 points, 35 rebounds, 16 turnovers.

Alliance 3 8 6 4 ----21

Chadron 10 11 9 9 ----39

Three-pointers: All—Stark, Bryner, Seebohm, all 1. Chad—Klemke 2, McCartney, Bach, Morrison, Wess, all 1.

Sidney 49, Chadron 44

Sidney—Reese Riddle 14, Chloe Ahrens 9, Karsyn Leeling 8, Rheagan Stanley 4, Jordan DeNovellis 3, Dillehay 3, Westby 3, Christianson 3, Payton Schrotberger 2. Totals: 16-54 (7-27) 10-21 49 points,40 rebounds, 13 turnovers.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 17, Marlee Pinnt 8, Taverra Sayaloune 8, Jadyn McCartney 3, Taegan Bach 3, Sophia Wess 3, Laney Klemke 2. Totals: 17-53 (40-16) 6-9 44 points, 36 rebounds, 17 turnovers.

Sidney 9 15 12 13 ---49

Chadron 8 13 11 12 ---44

3-pointers: Sid—Riddle, Ahrens, Stanley, Leeling, DeNovellis, Black, Dillehay, all 1. Chad—McCartney, Bach, Ferguson, all 1.

Chadron 51, Gering 43

Gering—Nickie Todd 14, Carleigh Pszanka 13, Makenzie Todd 8, Jacelyn Brown 5, Kelsey Brady 3. Totals: 17-47 (0-5) 9-24 43 points, 34 rebounds. 15 turnovers.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 19, Jaleigh McCartney 9, Sophia Wess 7, Taverra Sayaloune 5, Makinley Fuller 4, Marlee Pinnt 3, Laney Klemke 2, Ashlyn Morrison 2. Totals: 14-37 (5-11) 18-26 51 points, 29 rebounds, 15 turnovers.

Gering 6 12 15 10 ----43

Chadron 16 10 19 6 ----51

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 3, McCartney 1, Pinnt 1.