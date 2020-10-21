Chadron girls third at State Middle School Meet

The Chadron Middle School girls’ cross country team placed third at the state meet hosted by Gering on Saturday, Oct. 10, putting the frosting on an excellent season for the Junior Cardinals.
Norris, located at Firth, a short distance south of Lincoln, won the meet with 44 points, followed by Wayne and Chadron, each with 82 points. However, Wayne was awarded second place because its fifth runner finished ahead of Chadron’s No. 5.
Scottsbluff finished fourth with 124 points.
The Chadron Middle School team placed fourth at the state meet in 2018, when several of the runners on this year’s high school team placed led the way.
All four of the Chadron runners who earned points at state this year finished in the top 21 individually. The girls’ race had 118 entries. Both the girls and the boys ran 3,000 meters.
Ava Pyle finished ninth in 12 minutes, 28.08 seconds to lead the Junior Cards. She was followed by Cali Hendrickson, 12th in 12:35.46; Jentsyn Fuller, 20th in 12:44.16; and Teagan Bach, 21st in 12:51.53. All are seventh graders except Bach, who is an eighth grader.
The individual winner was Abigail Burger of Kearney Catholic in 11:15.96, followed by Kendall Zavala of Norris in 11:29.40. Others in the top five were Story Rasby of Sutherland, 11:43.52; Lilly Kenning, Milford, 11:47.83; and Braelyn Gifford, North Platte, 12:16.14. All are eighth graders.
Panhandle teams placed one-two in the boys’ competition. Gering was the winner with 49 points and Sidney second with 62. Minden took third with 67 and Gothenburg fourth with 91.
Jashawn Davenport of Sidney was the gold medalist in 10:23.71. He was followed by Rowan Jarosik of Sandy Creek in 10:30.04, Gavin Redden of Wayne in 10:46.61, Nathan Seiler of Gering in 10:50.84 and Caden Jameson of Minden in 10:51.45. All are eighth graders.
The Chadron boys’ top runners were Tobin Rust, 50th, and Caden Smith, 52nd. There were 119 contestants.
The Chadron girls ran away with first place by large margins at all seven meets they entered during the regular season. Pyle was the winner five times with Hendrickson taking top honors and Pyle placing second at the remaining two. Bach always finished among the top four during the regular season and twice placed one spot ahead of Hendrickson while coming in second once and third once.
Fuller placed either sixth, seventh or eighth at the first six regular season races before finishing second in the final meet at Sidney on Oct. 8. Pyle was first, Fuller second, Hendrickson third and Bach fourth in that meet where the Chadron team finished with 10 points for a perfect score.
The Middle School team’s high placings means that the dynasty the high school team has been building the past two years is likely to continue. No wonder Coach Willie Uhing can’t help but smile as he looks to the future.
