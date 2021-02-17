 Skip to main content
Chadron girls topple Valentine foe

An 11-2 scoring advantage in the opening quarter boosted the Chadron High girls’ basketball team to a 37-26 win over Valentine last Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the Heart City. The win improved the Cardinals’ record to 12-7 entering the Class C-1 Sub-District Tournament in Sidney this week.

The Chadron team also downed the Lady Badgers 43-19 in the finals of the Chadron Rotary Club’s Holiday Classic in late December. The Valentine girls ended last week with a 5-15 record.

After its stellar start, the Cards were in control the rest of the last week’s game. Valentine outscored the visitors 7-6 in the second quarter, but Chadron “won” the third stanza 15-10 to own a 32-19 margin going into the final eight minutes.

Badgers freshman Kinsey Buechle scored all seven of her team’s points in the fourth period, when the Cardinals cleared the bench and added just five points, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Buechle was the game’s top scorer with nine points. Both Valentine’s Delany Robison and Chadron’s Demi Ferguson finished with eight points, the Cards’ Jacey Garrett with seven and Macey Daniels and Makinley Ferguson each added six.

Although she did not score in her final regular-season game, Chadron senior Anika Burke collected a team-high seven rebounds.

With the Cards’ game at Sidney on Friday night called off because of the weather, next up for Coach Jonn McLain’s team was playing Mitchell in the opening round of the Class C1-12 Subdistrict, also at Sidney, on Tuesday night, Feb. 16. The host Red Raiders and Ogallala were to tangle in the other first-round game. The finals are set for 6 o’clock Thursday night.

Chadron--Demi Ferguson 8, Jacey Garrett 7, Makinley Fuller 6, Macey Daniels 6, Jaleigh McCartney 5, Sophia Wess 3, Laney Klemke 2. Totals: 14-41 (4-21) 5-7 37 points, 24 rebounds.

Valentine--Kinsey Buechle 9, Delaney Robison 8, Izzy Saltes 5, Malika Monroe 4. Totals: 10 (1) 5-5 26 points.

Chadron 11 6 15 5 ---37

Valentine 2 7 10 7 ---26

2-pointers: Chad: Daniels 2, McCartney 1, Wess 1. Val--Saltes 1.

