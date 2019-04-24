In the first of what would be two track meets in three days, the Chadron girls scored 167 points to take the team title at the Alliance Invite, Tuesday April 16.
The Chadron girls won 11 events at the meet.
Only two Cardinal girls, senior True Thorne and freshman Mackenzie Butts won more than one event, not counting junior Allie Ferguson and freshman Olivia Reed who were members of the team’s wining 4x400 relay race as well as winners of one individual event as well.
In just her second appearance throwing this season, Chadron’s Thorne took first place in both the discus and shot put. Her throw of 110 feet, 4 inches was two feet shy of being 20 feet better than second place finisher Kymber Shallenberger of Scottsbluff.
Butts, a CHS record-breaking cross-country runner as a freshman, took titles in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races. Both finishes were her first event wins of the season and her time of 5 minutes, 54.90 seconds in the 1600 was her best yet.
Chadron also got wins in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. The 800 meters was the only running race the Cardinals did not win, though they didn’t have a runner in the event.
Sophomore Savannah Sayaloune had a time of 13.10 seconds in the 100 meters, beating out fellow Chadron sophomore Emily Beye by .01 seconds for first place. Beyer went on to win the 200 meters, finishing in 28.3 seconds. Freshman teammate Jacey Garrett was third in the race.
In the 400 meters, freshman Olivia Reed took the title with a time of 61.76 seconds. She has yet to finish outside of the top spot in the event at any of this season’s meets.
Reed was also second in the high jump, setting a personal record of 5 feet, 1 inch, but fellow Chadron freshman Tatum Bailey cleared the height in fewer attempts to get the win.
The Chadron girls’ hurdlers claimed wins in both hurdles events with Allie Ferguson taking first in the 300 meter hurdles and Dawn Dunbar winning in the 100 meter hurdles.
The girls’ 4x400 relay team of Garrett, Ferguson, Leila Tewahade and Reed won that event.
Chadron’s boys took third place with 73 points, well behind Alliance with 176 points, but well ahead of Hay Springs which had 16.
The boys had no event winners, but had a trio of second-place finishers in sophomore Nathan Burch in the 3200 meters, senior Dom Nobiling in the 110 meter hurdles and the boys’ 4x100 relay team of Jake Lemmon, Aiden Vaughn, Curtiss Bruhn and Nobiling.
Lemmon was third in the 200 meters. Also finishing third was junior Cooper Heusman in the discus and Clark Riesen who had a personal best of 39 feet, 7.5 seconds in the triple jump.
Hay Springs’ senior Jessica Badje took second in the 3200 with a time of 14 minutes, 15.34 seconds.
The Hay Springs boys’ top finisher was Brodey Planansky who was fourth in the longjump, and Hawk teammates Charles Twarling and Baiden Planansky each took sixth place, Twarling in the 200 meters and Planansky in the 1600 meters.
The Crawford Rams did not have any racers in the varsity events, but their girls’ junior varsity finished first place among four area girls’ junior varsity teams.
Boys’ Results
Team Scores--1, Scottsbluff, 216; 2, Alliance, 176; 3, Chadron, 73; 4, Hay Springs, 15.
100--1, Brock Brass, All, 11.29.
200--1, Chris Busby, SB, 22.50; 3, Jake Lemmon, Chad; 6, Charles Twarling, HS, 25.0.
400--1, Mason Hiemstra, All, 51.59; 5, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 55.34; 6, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 58.53.
800--1, Kaden Kindred, All, 2:12.82; 4, Sawyer Haag, Chad, 2:23.98; 5, Dan Wellnitz, Chad, 2:24.55.
1600--1, Kennedy Roone, SB, 5:07.51; 4, Nathan Burch, Chad, 5:30.60; 5, Sawyer Haag, Chad, 5:39.09; 6, Baiden Planansky, HS, 5:49.90
3200--Alec Garcia, All, 11:41.65; 2, Nathan Burch, Chad, 11:49.54.
110 hurdles--1, Cameron Geary, SB, 16.81; 2, Dom Nobiling, Chad, 17.71; 5, Aiden Vaughn, Chad, 19.28.
300 hurdles--1, Eric Folchert, All, 43.49.
4x100 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 44.34; 2, Chadron (Jake Lemmon, Aiden Vaughn, Curtiss Bruhn, Dom Nobiling), 46.43.
4x400 relay--1, Alliance, 3:30.03.
4x800 relay--1, Alliance, 9:35.34; 3, Chadron, 9:51.16.
Shot put--1, Turner Scow, SB, 44-4 ½; 5, Lance Cattin, Chad, 38-9 ½; 6, Mike Matt, Chad, 38-8 ½.
Discus--1, Turner Scow, SB, 154-11; 3, Cooper Heusman, Chad, 106-6; 4, Lance Cattin, Chad, 106-4.
Long jump--1, Chris Busby, 21-2; 4, Brodey Planansky, HS, 19-6; 6, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 18-5 ½.
Triple jump--1, Cameron Geary, SB, 41-6; 3, Clark Riesen, Chad, 39-7 ½.
High jump--1, Conner McCracken, SB, 6-3; 3, Brodey Planansky, 5-7.
Pole vault--1, Keegan Grant, All, 11-6.
Girls’ Results
Team Scores--1, Chadron, 167; 2, Scottsbluff, 151; 3, Alliance, 141; 4, Hay Springs, 20.
100--1, Savanna Sayaloune, Chad, 13.10; 2, Emily Beye, Chad, 13.11.
200--1, Emily Beye, Chad, 26.30; 3, Jacey Garrett, Chad, 28.60; 6, Savanna Sayaloune, Chad, 31.20.
400--1, Olivia Reed, Chad, 1:01.76; 4, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 1:10.09.
800--1, Brooke Holzworth, SB, 2:34.35.
1600--1, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 5:54.90; 2, Jadyn Cady, Chad, 6:55.80.
3200--1, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 13:15.39; 2, Jessi Badje, HS, 14:15.34.
100 hurdles--1, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 18.48; 3, Joce Varvel, HS, 20.92.
300 hurdles--1, Allie Ferguson, Chad, 51.23; 2, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 53.41.
4x100 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 52.72; 3, Hay Springs, 1:06.25.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron, (Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson, Leila Tewahade, Olivia Reed), 4:14.86.
4x800 relay--1, Scottsbluff, 11:11.24; 2, Chadron (Jaydn Cady, Mackenzie Butts, Leila Tewahade, Paige Denke), 11:24.59.
Shot put--1, True Thorne, Chad, 34-9.
Discus--1, True Thorne, Chad, 110-4.
Long jump--1, Mariyah Avila, SB, 15-11 ¾; 5, Malia Burwell, Chad, 13-10 ½.
Triple jump--1, Mariyah Avila, SB, 34-4 ½; 4, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 32-4 ½.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-1; 2, Olivia Reed, Chad, 5-1.
Pole vault--1, Khloa Felker, All, 8-6.