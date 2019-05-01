The Chadron girls won three events and accumulated 77.5 points, Tuesday, to win the Best in the West Classic in Scottsbluff.
In the track events, Chadron’s highly successful 4x100 relay team took first place, finishing in 51.88 seconds. The team of Emily Beye, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett and Savanna Sayaloune were just ahead of Sidney who was second with a time of 52.26 seconds.
Ferguson and Garrett also ran with Leila Tewahade and Olivia Reed on the 4x400 team that finished second with a time of 4 minutes, 12.23 seconds.
In the individual track events, Chadron freshman Reed won the 400 meters with a personal record of 1 minute, 1.34 seconds. Behind her was sophomore Jayla Brehmer of Gordon-Rushville at 1 minute, 2.41 seconds, and Sioux County freshman Skylar Edmund at 1 minute, 3.86 seconds. Both times were personal records.
Chadron’s only other event winner was senior thrower True Thorne who a season-high 122 feet, 9 inches to win the discus. In the shot put she finished fourth with a personal record throw of 36 feet, .5 inches.
Helping the Cardinals build their team scoring lead was freshman Tatum Bailey who cleared a career-high mark of 5 feet, 4 inches at the meet to earn second place behind Southeast freshman Jordan Stoddard who cleared 5-06.5 to win.
Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said Bailey had no confidence in her ability to clear 5-03 after seeing Stoddard do so, but managed to clear the height on her first attempt.
“I think the fact that she wasn’t really thinking too much about it…she just attacked it well and got over the bar,” Hoffman said.
Speaking Monday, Hoffman said Bailey clearing 5-04 to earn second place was a confidence booster for the freshman and Hoffman believes she could go higher.
Back on the track, the Cardinals’ Tewahade earned second place in the 800 meters and Mackenzie Butts, Dawn Dunbar, and Ferguson all finished in the middle of the pack, Butts in the 3200, Dunbar in the 100m hurdles and Ferguson in the 300m hurdles. Reed took fifth place in the high jump.
Also at the meet, Sioux County’s 4x800 relay team of freshman Kailey Klein, sophomore Kaycee Thompson, senior Morgan Edmund and sophomore Kodie Rempp placed second with a time of 10 minutes, 47.9 seconds.
Crawford freshman Dalli Anders placed third in the 200 meters with a personal record time of 27.69 seconds. Her teammate, sophomore Jillian Brennan, was eighth in the 1600 meters.
Leading the Chadron boys at the meet was senior Jake Lemmon who was fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.47 seconds. Fellow Senior Dom Nobiling was sixth in the 110m hurdles.
Results of the meet follow:
Girls individual results
100 meters — 1, Jordan Stoddard, Southeast, 12.85. 2, Kaelyn Riley, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 13.10. 3, Jasmine Johnson, Gering, 13.27. 4, Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell, 13.28. 5, Logan Holly, Sidney, 13.28. 6, Emily Beye, Chadron, 13.42.
200 — 1, Jordan Stoddard, Southeast, 26.18. 2, Kaelyn Riley, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 26.80. 3, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 27.69. 4, Logan Holly, Sidney, 27.75. 5, Onalise Albaugh, Torrington, 28.13. 6, Emily Beye, Chadron, 28.27.
400 — 1, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 1:01.34. 2, Jayla Brehmer, Gordon-Rushville, 1:02.41. 3, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:03.86. 4, Payton Weber, Alliance, 1:04.67. 5, Riley Shaw, Niobrara County, 1:05.06. 6, Tierney Schleve, Scottsbluff, 1:05.74.
800 — 1, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 2:29.41. 2, Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 2:29.43. 3, Sera Glass, Torrington, 2:30.99. 4, Karissa Benavides, Bridgeport, 2:31.11. 5, Jessica Whitebear, Bayard, 2:31.26. 6, Emma Gonzales, Burns, 2:39.23.
1,600 — 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 5:32.50. 2, Shailee Patton, Gering, 5:40.09. 3, Emma Gonzales, Burns, 5:41.86. 4, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 5:41.98. 5, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 5:46.12. 6, Sera Glass, Torrington, 5:51.25.
3,200 — 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 12:10.92. 2, Shailee Patton, Gering, 12:13.51. 3, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 12:14.97. 4, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 13:05.69. 5, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 13:38.35. 6, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 13:42.99.
100 hurdles — 1, Kylie Stuart, Bayard, 16.83. 2, Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton, 16.85. 3, Rylee Ward, Burns, 17.10. 4, Maria Avila, Gering, 17.17. 5, Dawn Dunbar, Chadron, 17.35. 6, Reece Halley, Torrington, 17.81.
300 hurdles — 1, Maria Avila, Gering, 48.66. 2, Maddie Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs, 49.06. 3, Josie Stewart, Hemingford, 49.32. 4, Allie Ferguson, Chadron, 50.39. 5, Kylie Stuart, Bayard, 50.39. 6, Rylee Ward, Burns, 50.72.
4x100 relay — 1, Chadron (Emily Beye, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett, Savanna Sayaloune), 51.88. 2, Sidney (Kendra Nesbitt, Faith Michelman, MJ Johnstone, Logan Holly), 52.26. 3, Scottsbluff, 52.63. 4, Gering, 52.73. 5, Mitchell, 52.81. 6, Alliance, 53.39.
4x400 relay — 1, Southeast (Ellie Schmitt, Marjie Schmitt, Kelci Lovercheck, Jordan Stoddard), 4:09.99. 2, Chadron (Leila Tewahade, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett, Olivia Reed), 4:12.23. 3, Gordon-Rushville, 4:25.00. 4, Scottsbluff, 4:26.33. 5, Alliance, 4:26.84. 6, Burns, 4:26.84.
4x800 relay — 1, Burns (Piper Perez, Madison Thompson, Grace Steenbergen, Emma Gonzales), 10:43.37. 2, Sioux County (Kailey Klein, Kaycee Thompson, Morgan Edmund, Kodie Rempp), 10:47.90. 3, Sidney, 10:53.51. 4, Bridgeport, 11:06.56. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 11:11.68. 6, Morrill, 11:21.55.
High jump — 1, Jordan Stoddard, Southeast, 5-6 1/2. 2, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-4. 3, Jordan Hopp, Alliance, 4-11. 3, Kammie Ragsdale, Pine Bluffs, 4-11. 5, Olivia Reed, Chadron, 4-11. 6, Brinley Pszanka, Gering, 4-9. 6, Jade Walker, Scottsbluff, 4-9. 6, Allison Brummell, Torrington, 4-9.
Pole vault — 1, MJ Johnstone, Sidney, 10-6. 2, Beretta Coats, Scottsbluff, 10-6. 3, Nakalyn Garner, Torrington, 9-6. 4, Kendra Sloan, Pine Bluffs, 9-6. 5, Miranda Mosley, Burns, 8-6. 5, Logan Holly, Sidney, 8-6. 5, Mackenzie Faircloth, Burns, 8-6.
Long jump — 1, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-11 1/2. 2, Kaelyn Riley, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 16-9. 3, Jourdaine Cerenil, Pine Bluffs, 16-8. 4, Jasmine Johnson, Gering, 15-9. 5, Payton Jung, Sidney, 15-6. 6, Allison Brummell, Torrington, 15-5 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Kaelyn Riley, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 35-8 1/2. 2, Jourdaine Cerenil, Pine Bluffs, 34-6 1/4. 3, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 33-11. 4, Allison Brummell, Torrington, 33-3 1/4. 5, Taylor Gaukel, Niobrara County, 32-9 1/2. 6, Elli Winkler, Gering, 32-6.
Shot put — 1, Morgan Ekwall, Southeast, 39-6 1/2. 2, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 37-4 1/2. 3, Ashton Hoffman, Morrill, 37-4. 4, True Thorne, Chadron, 36-0 1/2. 5, Bailey Martin, Guernsey-Sunrise, 35-11. 6, Paige Thompson, Pine Bluffs, 35-10 1/2.
Discus — 1, True Thorne, Chadron, 122-9. 2, Sophie Howard, Pine Bluffs, 110-4. 3, Katelyn Sylvester, Sidney, 108-5. 4, Candee Coxbill, Southeast, 107-11. 5, Kylie Carson, Southeast, 106-1. 6, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 105-10.
Boys individual results
100 meters — 1, Chris Busby, Scottsbluff, 11.10. 2, Seth Tangeman, Pine Bluffs, 11.25. 2, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 11.25. 4, Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff, 11.33. 5, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 11.35. 6, Christian Balandran, Sidney, 11.60.
200 — 1, Cade Lewis, Sidney, 22.88. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 23.09. 3, Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff, 23.23. 4, Jake Lemmon, Chadron, 23.47. 5, Alec Maddox, Sidney, 23.60. 6, Christian Balandran, Sidney, 23.82.
400 — 1, Osvaldo Cano, Garden County, 51.40. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 51.43. 3, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 52.12. 4, Eric Pollack, Alliance, 52.24. 5, McClain Adamson, Alliance, 52.63. 6, Cody Ferguson, Gering, 52.71.
800 — 1, Logan Moravec, Gering, 2:00.52. 2, Zachery Wegner, Kimball, 2:05.28. 3, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:05.84. 4, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 2:05.99. 5, Kaden Kindred, Alliance, 2:07.14. 6, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:07.53.
1,600 — 1, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 4:45.96. 2, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 4:48.78. 3, Cooper Reichman, Creek Valley, 4:49.73. 4, Karsen Hunter, Bayard, 4:52.53. 5, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:54.43. 6, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 4:56.25.
3,200 — 1, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 10:23.18. 2, Junior Lucero, Sidney, 10:44.50. 3, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 10:44.91. 4, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 10:44.93. 5, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 11:00.30. 6, Adam Bustinza, Bridgeport, 11:03.67.
110 hurdles — 1, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 15.15. 2, Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff, 15.23. 3, Bryan Lemmon, Torrington, 15.26. 4, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 15.68. 5, Keaton Robb, Morrill, 16.00. 6, Dom Nobiling, Chadron, 16.17.
300 hurdles — 1, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 40.54. 2, Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff, 40.55. 3, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 41.12. 4, Aiden Carroll, Burns, 41.36. 5, Quinton Janecek, Gering, 42.04. 6, Keaton Robb, Morrill, 42.12.
4x100 relay — 1, Scottsbluff (Anselmo Camacho, Jeremiah Delzer, Conner McCracken, Chris Busby), 43.65. 2, Gering (Garrett W. Conn, Cody Ferguson, Riley Schanaman, Kolton Ebbers), 44.09. 3, Sidney, 44.17. 4, Morrill, 45.66. 5, Alliance, 46.14. 6, Hemingford, 46.18.
4x400 relay — 1, Alliance (Eric Pollack, McClain Adamson, Devin Hughes, Mason Hiemstra), 3:29.11. 2, Gering (Quinton Janecek, Logan Moravec, Brett Pszanka, Cody Ferguson), 3:32.43. 3, Sidney, 3:33.22. 4, Scottsbluff, 3:33.71. 5, Southeast, 3:39.99. 6, Burns, 3:41.51.
4x800 relay — 1, Sidney (Benjamin Bashtovoi, Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Collin Brauer), 8:35.34. 2, Gering (Logan Moravec, Peyton Seiler, Brett Pszanka, Logan Andrews), 8:36.46. 3, Burns, 8:48.48. 4, Alliance, 9:05.08. 5, Torrington, 9:07.58. 6, Bridgeport, 9:10.22.
High jump — 1, Kolton Ebbers, Gering, 6-6. 2, Conner McCracken, Scottsbluff, 6-5. 3, Alec Penfield, Niobrara County, 6-5. 4, Bryan Lemmon, Torrington, 6-1. 5, James Bruner, Scottsbluff, 6-1. 6, Brady Kilgore, Kimball, 6-1.
Pole vault — 1, Kevin Price, Scottsbluff, 13-0. 2, Perris Magdaleno, Scottsbluff, 13-0. 3, Aiden Carroll, Burns, 12-3. 4, Boe Clayson, Burns, 11-6. 4, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 11-6. 4, Max Palomo, Mitchell, 11-6. 4, Brady Robb, Sidney, 11-6.
Long jump — 1, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 21-3 1/2. 2, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, 21-1 1/2. 3, Garrett W. Conn, Gering, 20-7. 4, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 20-4. 5, Josiah Lopez, Scottsbluff, 19-11. 6, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 19-9.
Triple jump — 1, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 41-11 1/2. 2, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, 41-1 1/2. 3, Dylan Charles, Sidney, 41-1 1/2. 4, Josiah Lopez, Scottsbluff, 40-10. 5, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 40-9. 6, Seth Tangeman, Pine Bluffs, 40-4.
Shot put — 1, Corbin Harris, Torrington, 49-10. 2, Ephroen Lovato, Minatare, 48-4. 3, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 47-8 1/2. 4, Reid Spady, Garden County, 45-11. 5, Wade Pollock, Burns, 45-9. 6, Tucker Norman, Pine Bluffs, 45-8 1/2.
Discus — 1, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 158-4. 2, James Merryfield, Pine Bluffs, 151-7. 3, Arik Doty, Sidney, 142-8. 4, Brian Steger, Pine Bluffs, 142-6. 5, Nathaniel Woodruff, Torrington, 141-4. 6, Corbin Harris, Torrington, 140-10.