Led by first place finisher Makinley Fuller, the Chadron Middle School girls ran away with their portion of the Panhandle Classic last Thursday in Scottsbluff.
Five of the top nine finishers in the 3000-meter race represented the Junior Cardinals, who scored just 19 points. Gering was the runner-up with 46, followed by Scottsbluff, 78; Sidney, 108; and Bridgeport, 129.
Makinley Fuller’s winning time was 13 minutes, 15 seconds—four seconds ahead of Kierra Miller of Bayard. Stephanie Fielder of Scottsbluff was third in 13:23, followed by Kiera Stouffer of Morrill, 13:31.
Micaiah Fuller, Makinley’s twin, was fifth in 13:37, followed by two more Chadron runners, Grace Pyle, 13:55, and Emma Witte, 14:03. Teammate Kailee Webster placed ninth in 14:15.
All of Chadron’s top five are eighth graders except Pyle, who is a seventh grader.
Crawford’s Hailee Wasserburger was 14th in 14:23. Others from the area cracking the top 20 were 16, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford; 17, Reese Turman, Hay Springs; 18, Demiel Kelso, Chadron; and 20, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford.
Sixty-three girls competed.
Led by winner Eli Marez in 11:55, Gering won the boys’ competition with 41 points, one fewer than runner-up Scottsbluff. Chadron was third with 60 points, followed by Bayard and Sidney, both with 102, and Kimball.
Chadron’s top finisher was Noah Brown, 7th in 13:01. Others in the top 20 from the area were 11, Arden McDonald, Hay Springs, and three Chadron entries—13, Caden Galbraith; 16, Bradd Collins; and 19, Zander Rust.