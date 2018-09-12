Led by the top three finishers, the Chadron Middle School girls once again ran away with their portion of the cross country meet hosted by Chadron State College on Saturday. They have now won all three of their races this season.
Makinley Fuller won the race in 9 minutes and 35 seconds while Grace Pyle was just 1.2 seconds behind her in second place. Micaiah Fuller took third in 9:46. No one else reached the finish line in under 10 minutes.
Chadron’s fourth runner was Kailee Webster, who was 10th, while Emma Witte was 11th.
The Junior Cardinals scored just 16 points. Gering was the runner-up with 21, followed by Scottsbluff with 61 and Sidney with 64.
Gering won the boys’ crown with 22 points, while Chadron was a close second with 28, followed by Scottsbluff with 47 and Sidney with 64.
The boys’ individual winner was Nate Billey of Garden County at Oshkosh in 8:31, followed by two Gordon-Rushville entries, Jace Freeseman in 8:32 and Ellis Livingstone in 8:56.
Chadron’s top four were Caden Galbraith, 9th; Noah Brown, 10th; Glen Hinman, 11th; and Bradd Collins, 15th. Teammates Collin Dailey, Ayden Branson and Zander Rust finished among the top 24.
Seventy-one boys and 57 girls ran the 3-kilometer race.