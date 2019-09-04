Led by sophomore Mackenzie Butts in sixth place, the Chadron Cardinals’ girls cross country team took first place at the season-opening Panhandle Classic in Scottsbluff, Thursday.
Chadron placed three runners in the top ten including Butts who had a time of 21 minutes, 46.61 seconds, and freshmen Makinley Fuller and Aspen Graves in eighth and ninth with times of 22:14 and 22:14.69 respectively. Fellow freshman Micaiah Fuller was 11th with a time of 22:31.61. Chadron’s fifth scoring runner was sophomore Leila Tewahade who finished in 26th place with a time of 24:13.41.
The Chadron girls earned 30 points, two fewer than Gering in second place. Meet host Scottsbluff took third with 41 points.
Chadron’s Nathan Burch was the Cardinal boys’ top finisher. The junior finished ninth with a time of 18:44.58. Sophomore Carter Ryan was the boys’ second top-15 finisher in 14th place with a time of 19:14.08. The Chadron boys finished tied with Scottsbluff in fourth place with 85 points. Sidney won the meet with 17 points. Gering took second with 33.
Also attending the meet were runners from Crawford and Hay Springs.
Leading the Crawford runners was junior Jillian Brennan who placed 20th with a time of 23:36.72. Teammate Madison Swanson was 64th, finishing in 26:55.69.
Crawford’s only male runner, sophomore Lawson Nolan, placed 38th with a time of 20:46.68.
Hay Springs once again has just one cross country runner, junior Hannah Wohl who placed 84th with a time of 30:17.
All three teams plus Gordon-Rushville will compete at the Gering Invite on Friday. The meet will be Gordon-Rushville’s first of the season.