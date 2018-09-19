Chadron finished third, and each of the Rams and Cardinals placed three runners in the top-20 and one in the top-10 this past Saturday at Laing Park, in Alliance.
Because Crawford didn’t have four runners so were unable to place as a team.
Gering took the team scoring title with a score of 45, with runner up Bayard scoring 57, and Chadron tied for third with Scottsbluff at 61 points.
Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden was the fastest girls’ runner with a time of 20 minutes, 15.21 seconds.
The Chadron Cardinals were once again led by freshman Mackenzie Butts who set a new personal record of 21 minutes, 59.2 seconds, just over ten-seconds faster than her previous best. The performance earned her eight place.
Not far behind was Crawford (Sioux County) sophomore Jillian Brennan in tenth place with a time of 22 minutes 20.98 seconds.
Brennan’s running mates Kailey Klein and Kaycee Thompson again had strong performances finishing 15th and 18th, respectively. Klein finished the race in 23 minutes, while Thompson ran the course in 23 minutes, 26.55 seconds.
Chadron’s Savannah Sayaloune finished 19th with a time of 23 minutes, 34.22 seconds, her best time since she set a personal record to begin the season at the Panhandle Classic.
Teammate Anabel Gardner rounded out the top-20 with a time of 23 minutes, 39.42 seconds.
Gering also won the team scoring title for the boys’ race scoring 24 points. Runner up Mitchell had 32, followed by Scottsbluff with 36, Hemingford with 102, and Chadron with 114.
The Chadron boys were also led by a freshman in Carter Ryan whose personal best 19 minutes, 21.13 seconds earned him 17th place.
Teammate Nathan Burch was the only other Chadron runner to finish in the top-20, taking the last spot with a time of 19 minutes, 29.20 seconds.