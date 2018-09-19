Against some of the best competition the team will see this season the Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team came up with just one win, against Hershey, during their trip to the Harvest Festival Tournament in Gothenburg this past weekend.
The Cardinals once again proved hard to beat pushing all of three of their Friday games, against Kearney Catholic, Ogallala, and Minden, to three sets despite eventually losing.
Chadron came out strong against Kearney Catholic winning the first set 25-16, but the Stars returned the favor with a 25-18 win in the second set, and a hard-fought 25-20 win in the third sealed the match for Kearney.
The team suffered a similar fate against Minden after winning the first set 25-23, battling in the second to a 25-22 loss, but dropping the third 25-14.
In three games Saturday the team swept Hershey in two sets, was swept by St. Paul, and narrowly lost to host team Gothenburg.
St. Paul, who dealt the Cardinals their most lopsided defeat of the season, winning in two sets 25-9, 25-10, has yet to be beat in 14 games this season.
Despite a strong season prior to the tournament the losses drop the Cardinals’ overall record to 5-7.
Earlier in the week the Cardinals traveled to the Bridgeport Triangular where they defeated the Bulldogs 2-0, but fell to Sidney in three sets.
Against the now 8-1 Red Raiders, the Cardinals’ fought to a 25-21 first-set win, but lost in a similarly contentious second set that ended 25-22 in favor of Sidney. The Red Raiders would go on to win the final set 25-11.
On Thursday, the Cardinals will look to rebound when they host the 2-8 Bearcats of Scottsbluff.