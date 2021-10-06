Chadron golfers fifth at Alliance

The Chadron High School girls’ golf team wrapped up its regular season schedule by finishing fifth at the Alliance Meet on Monday, Sept. 27 and then participated in the Class B-4 District Meet at Sidney this past Monday. Those results will be reported in next week’s Record.

Most of both the individual and team scores were better than usual at Alliance, where the course is relatively flat. As a team, the Cardinals shot a 407, their season low. Their previous best was 413 at Mitchell.

Maralee Rischling led the Cards with a 95, good for 15th individually. She was followed by Jackson Smith at 101 and Gracie Jones at 103, who placed 16th and 17th. Raleigh Bridges at 108 was 21st. Kenzie Pourier shot a 111.

As per usual, Scottsbluff won the team title with a 320, followed by Mitchell 375, Gering 383 and Ogallala 402. Alliance was sixth on its home course at 436 and Sidney was far back at 475.

For the first time this season, Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski wasn’t the medalist. Scottsbluff sophomore Nielli Heinold fired a 72 to win by one stroke. Both had 38s on the front nine, but Heinold shot a 34 on the back nine and Krzyzanowski a 35.

Third and fourth went to Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley at 75 (37 and 38) and Shae Willats at 83. Jacque Bowles of Mitchell was fifth at 87. Madison Mumm of Gering was sixth with a 90.

