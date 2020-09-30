Chadron golfers post their best score

The Chadron High girls’ golf team posted by far its best score of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22 while placing third at the Ogallala Invitational Tournament.

Led by Maddi Pelton’s 85, the Cardinals shot a 401, some 14 strokes better than their previous best this fall. The team’s other scores were a 101 by Raeleigh Bridges, a 104 by Maralee Rischling and a 111 by Jackson Smith. Gracie Jones was the fifth member of the Chadron varsity with a 118.

The scores by both Bridges and Smith were just one stroke away from their career-bests.

The tournament drew two of the best teams in the state--North Platte and Scottsbluff. North Platte edged Scottsbluff 317 to 319 for the championship. Both put three players among the top 10. It was the Platters’ fifth straight team title this fall.

The medalist was Baylee Steele of North Platte with a school-record 66. Next were Panhandle stars Madi Schlaepfer of Gering and Emily Kryzanowski of Scottsbluff, both with a 72. Schlaepfer was awarded second place on a scorecard playoff. The previous week, both fired a 76 to share top honors at the Gering Tourney, where Kryzanowski won a three-hole playoff.