Chadron has strong showing at wrestling opener

Last week saw the first match of the season for the Chadron grapplers, at home facing the Gering Bulldogs on Dec. 3. Though the Cardinals had several wins through the dual and put up a good effort, it was the Bulldog who came out victorious, 42-27.
The home dual against Gering got off to a strong start for the Cardinals, with heavyweights Kade Waggener (182) and Ryan Bickel (285) winning by falls over Bulldog opponents Collin Schwartzkopf and Taydon Gorsuch.
Three more wins came for Chadron from Dalton Stewart (145) in an 11-10 decision over Brasen Hakert, and by falls from Daniel Wellnitz (152) over Keenan Allen, and Rhett Cullers (160) over Eli Thompson.
Braden Underwood (120) lost by a fall to Quinton Chavez, Dewey McMann (132) lost by fall to Keagan Shifflett, Fia Rasmussen (138) lost by fall to Tyler Nagel and Sawyer Haag (170) lost by fall to Jacob Awiszus.
“Overall I was pleased with our effort as a team,” Coach Jamie Slingsby stated. “With it being our first duel against a pre-season rank No. 1 team in Class B, I thought we came out and wrestled well. We were able to win five of the nine matches wrestled.
“Of course early in the season there are things that we need to work on, but those things will come in time with more mat experience and continuing to work hard at practice. We are a small group that is willing to work hard every single day to get better.
“As expected our seniors lead the team with their experience and aggressiveness on the mat. Underclassmen such as Dalton Stewart and Rhett Cullers, have learned quickly in their high school careers what it takes to be successful in matches.
“As for the freshmen, my expectation of them is something I expect from each of the wrestlers and that is to get better every time we get a chance. Whether it be in the practice room or against competition, we have to always be looking to get better and improve upon the outcome.”
Saturday saw the Cards taking on five opponents at a tournament in Cozad. The team came away with a strong 35-28 win over the host, and a close one-point victory over Seward. They faced Gering again, losing the dual 51-24, and fell to Lexington (51-30) and Ogallala (39-30) as well.
Coach Slingsby stated, "I was happy with the results from this weekend but as I stressed to the team we have to keep getting better each time we get the chance. Rhett Cullers and Ryan Bickel both wrestled well on Saturday going 4-1 and 5-0. They are both underclassmen so that is a huge bonus for this year and the future.
"In practice we need to work on being more aggressive on our feet and setting the tone of the match. In most of the matches that we won we were able to do that."
Thursday the Cardinals will take to the mat against against Gordon-Rushville and Valentine. Slingsby stated, "Gordon-Rushville is always well coached and have wrestlers that don't give up easily. As for Valentine they are a solid program and are usually at the top in the state. They are a tough and physical team and we need to wrestle to our style if we want to be successful."
Dec. 3 Dual vs. Gering
182: Kade Waggener (CHAD) over Collin Schwartzkopf (GERI) (Fall 3:01)
195: Andrew Mount (GERI) win by forfeit
285: Ryan Bickel (CHAD) over Taydon Gorsuch (GERI) (Fall 1:38)
113: Jordan Shirley (GERI) win by forfeit
120: Quinton Chavez (GERI) over Braden Underwood (CHAD) (Fall 1:07)
126: Jahrell Mendez (GERI) win by forfeit
132: Keagan Shifflett (GERI) over Dewey McMann (CHAD) (Fall 1:06)
138: Tyler Nagel (GERI) over Fia Rasmussen (CHAD) (Fall 0:40)
145: Dalton Stewart (CHAD) over Brasen Hakert (GERI) (Dec 11-10)
152: Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) over Keenan Allen (GERI) (Fall 1:56)
160: Rhett Cullers (CHAD) over Eli Thompson (GERI) (Fall 1:21)
170: Jacob Awiszus (GERI) over Sawyer Haag (CHAD) (Fall 0:44)
Dec. 5 Cozad Tournament
Chadron vs. Cozad
170: Sawyer Haag (CHAD) win by forfeit
182: Kaleb Pohl (COZ) over Kade Waggener (CHAD) (Fall 5:36)
220: Christopher Ruano (COZ) win by forfeit
285: Ryan Bickel (CHAD) over Jade Brown (COZ) (Fall 1:25)
113: Bryson Bussinger (COZ) win by forfeit
120: Braden Underwood (CHAD) over Kooper Pohl (COZ) (TF 17-0 5:22)
132: Dreu White (COZ) over Dewey McMann (CHAD) (Fall 0:23)
138: Fia Rasmussen (CHAD) win by forfeit
145: Dalton Stewart (CHAD) over Cameron Buesing (COZ) (Fall 3:12)
152: Isaac White (COZ) over Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) (MD 12-2)
160: Rhett Cullers (CHAD) win by forfeit
Chadron vs. Seward
182: Kade Waggener (CHAD) over Hunter Novacek (SEW) (Fall 1:26)
195: Dustin Hurley (SEW) win by forfeit
285: Ryan Bickel (CHAD) win by forfeit
120: Cash Duncan (SEW) over Braden Underwood (CHAD) (Fall 1:07)
132: Xander Foulk (SEW) over Dewey McMann (CHAD) (Fall 2:43)
138: Conner Rosendale (SEW) over Fia Rasmussen (CHAD) (Fall 0:23)
145: Dalton Stewart (CHAD) win by forfeit
152: Cameron Schrad (SEW) over Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) (SV-1 10-5)
160: Rhett Cullers (CHAD) over Boone Duncan (SEW) (Fall 0:32)
170: Sawyer Haag (CHAD) over Nolan Hill (SEW) (Dec 3-2)
Chadron vs. Gering
138: Tyler Nagel (GERI) over Fia Rasmussen (CHAD) (Fall 0:24)
145: Brasen Hakert (GERI) over Dalton Stewart (CHAD) (Dec 8-6)
152: Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) over Keenan Allen (GERI) (Fall 2:53)
160: Rhett Cullers (CHAD) over Eli Thompson (GERI) (Fall 1:45)
170: Jacob Awiszus (GERI) over Sawyer Haag (CHAD) (Fall 1:54)
182: Kade Waggener (CHAD) over Collin Schwartzkopf (GERI) (Fall 0:58)
195: Andrew Mount (GERI) win by forfeit
220: Taydon Gorsuch (GERI) win by forfeit
285: Ryan Bickel (CHAD) win by forfeit
113: Jordan Shirley (GERI) win by forfeit
120: Quinton Chavez (GERI) over Braden Underwood (CHAD) (Fall 0:46)
126: Jahrell Mendez (GERI) win by forfeit
132: Paul Ruff (GERI) over Dewey McMann (CHAD) (Fall 0:59)
Chadron vs. Lexington
106: Lazaro Adame (LEXI) win by forfeit
113: Daven Naylor (LEXI) win by forfeit
120: Ivan Lazo (LEXI) over Braden Underwood (CHAD) (Fall 2:15)
126: Angel Vega (LEXI) win by forfeit
132: Dylan Hubbard (LEXI) over Dewey McMann (CHAD) (Fall 2:42)
138: Landen Johnson (LEXI) over Fia Rasmussen (CHAD) (Fall 0:43)
145: Greg Treffer (LEXI) over Dalton Stewart (CHAD) (Dec 8-6)
152: Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) over Rene Corado (LEXI) (Fall 2:44)
160: Rhett Cullers (CHAD) over Levi Kopf (LEXI) (Fall 1:52)
170: Sawyer Haag (CHAD) over Carlos Romero (LEXI) (Fall 1:15)
182: Kade Waggener (CHAD) over Ismael Ayala (LEXI) (Fall 1:41)
195: Fredy Vargas (LEXI) win by forfeit
220: Sebastian Dones (LEXI) win by forfeit
285: Ryan Bickel (CHAD) over Jesse Arevalo (LEXI) (Fall 1:01)
Chadron vs. Ogallala
160: Cameron Zink (Ogallala) over Rhett Cullers (CHAD) (Fall 0:21)
170: Sawyer Haag (CHAD) over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala) (Fall 1:13)
182: Kade Waggener (CHAD) over Derek Fosbinder (Ogallala) (Fall 0:31)
195: Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) win by forfeit
220: Bo Edmond (Ogallala) win by forfeit
285: Ryan Bickel (CHAD) over Blake Messervy (Ogallala) (Fall 0:42)
120: Braden Underwood (CHAD) over Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) (Fall 2:41)
126: Max Mueller (Ogallala) win by forfeit
132: Cole Stokey (Ogallala) over Dewey McMann (CHAD) (Fall 0:57)
138: Merritt Skinner (Ogallala) over Fia Rasmussen (CHAD) (Fall 0:34)
145: Dalton Stewart (CHAD) win by forfeit
152: Gage Stokey (Ogallala) over Daniel Wellnitz (CHAD) (Dec 3-1)
*Wins by forfeit mean there was nobody from the opposing team in a specific weight
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!