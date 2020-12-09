Chadron has strong showing at wrestling opener

“As expected our seniors lead the team with their experience and aggressiveness on the mat. Underclassmen such as Dalton Stewart and Rhett Cullers, have learned quickly in their high school careers what it takes to be successful in matches.

“As for the freshmen, my expectation of them is something I expect from each of the wrestlers and that is to get better every time we get a chance. Whether it be in the practice room or against competition, we have to always be looking to get better and improve upon the outcome.”

Saturday saw the Cards taking on five opponents at a tournament in Cozad. The team came away with a strong 35-28 win over the host, and a close one-point victory over Seward. They faced Gering again, losing the dual 51-24, and fell to Lexington (51-30) and Ogallala (39-30) as well.

Coach Slingsby stated, "I was happy with the results from this weekend but as I stressed to the team we have to keep getting better each time we get the chance. Rhett Cullers and Ryan Bickel both wrestled well on Saturday going 4-1 and 5-0. They are both underclassmen so that is a huge bonus for this year and the future.

"In practice we need to work on being more aggressive on our feet and setting the tone of the match. In most of the matches that we won we were able to do that."