Against Hot Springs, the Chadron Lady Cardinals scored 27 points in the first quarter on 19 possessions behind five three’s from Cardinal guard, Shea Bailey. Bailey made her first five from behind the arc. One of the makes might have grazed the rim before going in, but the other four did not. She finished the quarter 5-6 from three point range. The Cardinals added three more from deep in the second quarter, as Tyleigh Strotheide hit two and Madisyn Hamar hit one.
It was a shooting display, plain and simple.
Chadron consistently got turnovers out of their first quarter press and from their half court one-three-one in the second quarter. Chadron was up 48-3 at halftime.
In the second half there was a running clock but Hot Springs still put forth great hustle the whole night. Their night was highlighted by second half six to seven pass possession against Chadron’s zone which led to a three point make from Bison freshman, Kambree Maciejewski.
Chadron’s 54-12 win moves them to 6-0 on the season.
Chadron scoring totals: Bailey 23, Reed 8, Strotheide 8, Hamar 5, Garrett 4, Burke 2, Sayaloune 2.
Hot Springs scoring totals: Warner 4, Harris 4, Maciejewski 3, Baker 1.
Score by quarter: 3-27, 0-21, 4-4, 5-2 (12-54)
The Chadron boys faired much the same in their contest, but got most of their buckets on layups and run-outs. Cooper Heusman was in involved in Chadron’s first three scoring possessions of the night. First he fed Dawson Reitz for a layup, then he sunk two free throws ac couple possessions later, and on the very next possession dunked the ball on a fast break. Heusman has scored in double figures in all of Chadron’s six games, and currently sits at 16.7ppg.
Chadron once again got consistent play from senior Kristian Bartlett who scored 11 on the night. Giving him double digit scoring numbers in three of his last four games.
On defense Chadron was able to throw multiple zone looks at Hot Springs, including a 2-1-2 press and a basic 1-3-1 zone. Chadron will continue to look to improve at increasing the activity in their zone as they face tougher competition later in the week.
Chadron’s 53-15 win gives the Cardinal boys a four game win streak and a current record of 4-2.
Chadron scoring totals: Heusman 15, Bartlett 11, Berry 5, Sayaloune 5, Reitz 5, Dunbar 5, Brennan 2, Collins 2, Little Moon 2, Chima 1.
Hot Springs scoring totals: Allison 11, Glines 2, Savage 1, Grill 1.
Score by quarter: 2-20, 2-12, 5-15, 6-6 (15-53)
Chadron High basketball travels to Scottsbluff this Friday, Dec. 20. Junior varsity starts at 4:00, with the varsity girls tipping off at 5:30 and then the boys to follow. Then on Saturday, Dec. 21, Chadron returns home to play Gehring. The junior varsity tips off at 4:00, followed by the varsity girls at 5:30, and then the varsity boys at 7:00.