{{featured_button_text}}

Single Game Records

Rushing Yards--1, Rex Stahla, 287 vs. Mitchell, 1981; 2, Jake Lemmon, 269, vs. Gering, 2018; 3, Dale Grant, 244 vs. Douglas, S.D., 1972; 4, Jake Lemmon, 252 vs. Ogallala, 2018; 5, Omar Rogers, 233 vs. Rushville, 1986.

Passing Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 366 vs. Hastings, 1997; 2-3, Joe McLain, 315 vs. Alliance, 2003, and Coy Bila, 315 vs. Cozad, 2016; 4, Michael Wahlstron, 285 vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1998; 5, TD Stein, 282 vs. Valentine, 2012.

Passes Completed--1, Coy Bila, 26 vs. Cozad, 2016; 2, Michael Wahlstrom, 24 vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1998; 3, Coy Bila, 23 vs. Wayne, 2017; 4-5, Jonn McLain, 20 vs. Douglas, Wyo., 2008, and Coy Bila, 20, 2016.

Touchdown Passes--1-2, Jonn McLain, 5 vs. both Hershey and Valentine, 2008; 3, Michael Wahlstrom, 4 vs. Gering, Valentine and Scottsbluff, 1998, Joe McLain, 4 vs. Scottsbluff, 2004, Jonn McLain, 4 vs. Kimball, 2008, and Coy Bila, 4 vs. Broken Bow, 2016.

Pass Receiving Yards--1, John Ritzen, 161 vs. Alliance, 2003; 2, John Ritzen, 153 vs. Chase County, 2004; 3, Braydon Richardson, 151 vs. Ogallala, 2017; 4, John Ritzen, 144 vs. York, 2003; 5, Matt Watson, 141 vs. Douglas, Wyo., 2003.

Pass Receptions--1, Sam Rischling, 11 vs. Cozad, 2016; 2-3, Travis Reeves, 10 vs Douglas, Wyo., 2008, and Sam Rischling, 10 vs. Gothenburg, 2106; 4, Spencer Eliason, 9 vs. Valentine, 2012; 5-9, Charlie Marsh, 7 vs. Gothenburg, 2008, Matt Lordino, 7 vs. Valentine, 2012, and Braydon Richardson, 7 vs. Mitchell and Chase County, 2017.

Points Scored--1-2, Jackson Dickerson, 36 vs. Valentine, 2013, and Jake Lemmon, vs. Gering, 2018; 3-5, John Ritzen, 30 vs. Cozad, 2008, Travis Reeves, 30 vs. Cozad, 2008, and Jake Lemmon, 30 vs. Ogallala, 2018.

Touchdowns Scored--1, Jackson Dickerson, 6 vs. Valentine, 2013; 2-6, John Ritzen, 5 vs. Douglas, Wyo., 2003, Travis Reeves, 5 vs. Cozad, 2008, and Jake Lemmon, 5, vs. Ogallala and Gering, 2018.

Single Season Records

Rushing Yards--1, Jeff Muller, 1,590 yards, 1985; 2, Omar Rogers, 1,484, 1987; 3, Wil Brown, 1,274, 2009; 4, Omar Rogers, 1,232, 1986; 5, Doug French, 1,210, 1980.

Rushing Average--1, Jackson Dickerson, 11.3 yards, (84-974), 2013; 2, Travis Reeves, 9.8, (99-972), 2006; 3, Jerry Beem, 9.8 (76-743), 1955; 4, Eddie Witte, 9.4 (85-799), 1956; 5-6, Mitch Barry, 8.8 (73-645), 1999, and John Ritzen, 8.8 (129-1,139), 2005.

Passing Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 2,486, 1998; 2, Jonn McLain, 2,303, 2008; 3, TD Stein, 1,854, 2012; 4, Ben Smith, 1,750, 1996; 5, Joe McLain, 1,632, 2003.

Total Offensive Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 3,160, 1998; 2, Jonn McLain, 2,655, 2008; 3, Ben Smith, 2,360, 1996; 4, Michael Wahlstrom, 2,364, 1997; 5, CJ Bach, 1,901, 2000.

Touchdown Passes--1, Jonn McLain, 35, 2008 (State Class C1 Record); 2, Michael Wahlstrom, 33, 1998 (State Class B Record); 3, Ben Smith, 21, 1996; 4-5, TD Stein, 18, 2011 and 2012.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Pass Receptions--1, Sam Rischling, 52, 2016; 2, Travis Reeves, 45, 2008; 3, Zac Alcorn, 41, 1998; 4-5, Jason Carnahan, 40, 1996, and Jayden Stack, 40, 2015.

Yards Receiving--1, Jason Carnahan, 739, 1996; 2, Travis Reeves, 663, 2008; 3, Mitch Barry, 655, 1998; 4, John Ritzen, 631, 2003; 5, Zac Alcorn, 613, 1998.

Touchdowns Scored--1, Travis Reeves, 29, 2008; 2, Jackson Dickerson, 23, 2014; 3, John Ritzen, 22, 2005; 4-5, Mike Coomes, 20, 1988, and Jackson Dickerson, 20, 2013.

Points Scored--1, Travis Reeves, 174, 2008; 2, Jackson Dickerson, 140, 2014; 3, John Ritzen, 134, 2005; 4, Jackson Dickerson, 128, 2013; 5, Mike Coomes, 120, 1988.

Passes Intercepted--1-2, Larry Yeradi, 8, 1983, and Charles Mann, 8, 1998; 3-7, Jason Nash, 7, 1987, Jeff Strotheide, 7, 1991, Micah Smith, 7, 2002, Allen Osborn, 7, 2007, and Vonsinh Sayaloune, 7, 2014.

Passes Attempted--1, TD Stein, 252, 2012; 2, Coy Bila, 237, 2106; 3, Jonn McLain, 234, 2008; 4, Coy Bila, 231, 2017; 5-6, Michael Wahlstrom, 218, 1998, and Marcus Fernandez, 218, 2015.

Passes Completed--1, Coy Bila, 149, 2017; 2-3, Jonn McLain, 146, 2008, and Coy Bila, 146, 2016; 4, Michael Wahlstrom, 132, 1998; 5, TD Stein, 124, 2012.

Career Records

Rushing Yards--1, Omar Rogers, 2,768, 1986-87; 2, Travis Reeves, 2,748, 2005-08; 3, Doug French, 2,659, 1978-80; 4, Jeff Fankhauser, 2,525, 1988-91; 5, Rex Stahla, 2,291, 1980-82.

Passing Yards--1, TD Stein, 4,573, 2010-13; 2, Michael Wahlstrom, 4,066, 1996-98; 3, Jonn McLain, 3,283, 2005-08; 4, Joe McLain, 3,283, 2002-04; 5, Coy Bila, 3,113, 2015-17.

Yards Receiving--1, John Ritzen, 1,555, 2003-05; 2, Micah Smith, 1,462, 1999-02; 3, Zac Alcorn, 1,282, 1996-98; 4, Mitch Barry, 1,163, 1997-99; 5, Jackson Dickerson, 1,022, 2012-14.

Total Net Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 5,618, 1996-98; 2, TD Stein, 5,002, 2010-13; 3, Jonn McLain, 4,421, 2005-08; 4, Ben Smith, 4,025, 1994-96; 5, Joe McLain, 3,775, 2002-04.

Pass Receptions--1, Micah Smith, 96, 1999-02; 2, Zac Alcorn, 81, 1996-98; 3, Sam Rischling, 77, 2016-17; 4, Travis Reeves, 70, 2005-08; 5, John Ritzen, 69, 2003-05.

Return Yards--1, Mitch Barry 2,394, 1997-99; 2, Micah Smith, 1,360, 1999-02; 3, Jackson Dickerson, 1,063, 2012-14; 4, Drew Pope, 1,027, 2004-05; 5, John Ritzen, 980, 2003-05.

All-Purpose Yards--1, John Ritzen, 4,565, 2003-05; 2, Jackson Dickerson, 4,268, 2012-14; 3, Travis Reeves, 4,196, 2005-08 (Does not include return yards in 2006).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0