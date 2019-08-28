Single Game Records
Rushing Yards--1, Rex Stahla, 287 vs. Mitchell, 1981; 2, Jake Lemmon, 269, vs. Gering, 2018; 3, Dale Grant, 244 vs. Douglas, S.D., 1972; 4, Jake Lemmon, 252 vs. Ogallala, 2018; 5, Omar Rogers, 233 vs. Rushville, 1986.
Passing Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 366 vs. Hastings, 1997; 2-3, Joe McLain, 315 vs. Alliance, 2003, and Coy Bila, 315 vs. Cozad, 2016; 4, Michael Wahlstron, 285 vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1998; 5, TD Stein, 282 vs. Valentine, 2012.
Passes Completed--1, Coy Bila, 26 vs. Cozad, 2016; 2, Michael Wahlstrom, 24 vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1998; 3, Coy Bila, 23 vs. Wayne, 2017; 4-5, Jonn McLain, 20 vs. Douglas, Wyo., 2008, and Coy Bila, 20, 2016.
Touchdown Passes--1-2, Jonn McLain, 5 vs. both Hershey and Valentine, 2008; 3, Michael Wahlstrom, 4 vs. Gering, Valentine and Scottsbluff, 1998, Joe McLain, 4 vs. Scottsbluff, 2004, Jonn McLain, 4 vs. Kimball, 2008, and Coy Bila, 4 vs. Broken Bow, 2016.
Pass Receiving Yards--1, John Ritzen, 161 vs. Alliance, 2003; 2, John Ritzen, 153 vs. Chase County, 2004; 3, Braydon Richardson, 151 vs. Ogallala, 2017; 4, John Ritzen, 144 vs. York, 2003; 5, Matt Watson, 141 vs. Douglas, Wyo., 2003.
Pass Receptions--1, Sam Rischling, 11 vs. Cozad, 2016; 2-3, Travis Reeves, 10 vs Douglas, Wyo., 2008, and Sam Rischling, 10 vs. Gothenburg, 2106; 4, Spencer Eliason, 9 vs. Valentine, 2012; 5-9, Charlie Marsh, 7 vs. Gothenburg, 2008, Matt Lordino, 7 vs. Valentine, 2012, and Braydon Richardson, 7 vs. Mitchell and Chase County, 2017.
Points Scored--1-2, Jackson Dickerson, 36 vs. Valentine, 2013, and Jake Lemmon, vs. Gering, 2018; 3-5, John Ritzen, 30 vs. Cozad, 2008, Travis Reeves, 30 vs. Cozad, 2008, and Jake Lemmon, 30 vs. Ogallala, 2018.
Touchdowns Scored--1, Jackson Dickerson, 6 vs. Valentine, 2013; 2-6, John Ritzen, 5 vs. Douglas, Wyo., 2003, Travis Reeves, 5 vs. Cozad, 2008, and Jake Lemmon, 5, vs. Ogallala and Gering, 2018.
Single Season Records
Rushing Yards--1, Jeff Muller, 1,590 yards, 1985; 2, Omar Rogers, 1,484, 1987; 3, Wil Brown, 1,274, 2009; 4, Omar Rogers, 1,232, 1986; 5, Doug French, 1,210, 1980.
Rushing Average--1, Jackson Dickerson, 11.3 yards, (84-974), 2013; 2, Travis Reeves, 9.8, (99-972), 2006; 3, Jerry Beem, 9.8 (76-743), 1955; 4, Eddie Witte, 9.4 (85-799), 1956; 5-6, Mitch Barry, 8.8 (73-645), 1999, and John Ritzen, 8.8 (129-1,139), 2005.
Passing Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 2,486, 1998; 2, Jonn McLain, 2,303, 2008; 3, TD Stein, 1,854, 2012; 4, Ben Smith, 1,750, 1996; 5, Joe McLain, 1,632, 2003.
Total Offensive Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 3,160, 1998; 2, Jonn McLain, 2,655, 2008; 3, Ben Smith, 2,360, 1996; 4, Michael Wahlstrom, 2,364, 1997; 5, CJ Bach, 1,901, 2000.
Touchdown Passes--1, Jonn McLain, 35, 2008 (State Class C1 Record); 2, Michael Wahlstrom, 33, 1998 (State Class B Record); 3, Ben Smith, 21, 1996; 4-5, TD Stein, 18, 2011 and 2012.
Pass Receptions--1, Sam Rischling, 52, 2016; 2, Travis Reeves, 45, 2008; 3, Zac Alcorn, 41, 1998; 4-5, Jason Carnahan, 40, 1996, and Jayden Stack, 40, 2015.
Yards Receiving--1, Jason Carnahan, 739, 1996; 2, Travis Reeves, 663, 2008; 3, Mitch Barry, 655, 1998; 4, John Ritzen, 631, 2003; 5, Zac Alcorn, 613, 1998.
Touchdowns Scored--1, Travis Reeves, 29, 2008; 2, Jackson Dickerson, 23, 2014; 3, John Ritzen, 22, 2005; 4-5, Mike Coomes, 20, 1988, and Jackson Dickerson, 20, 2013.
Points Scored--1, Travis Reeves, 174, 2008; 2, Jackson Dickerson, 140, 2014; 3, John Ritzen, 134, 2005; 4, Jackson Dickerson, 128, 2013; 5, Mike Coomes, 120, 1988.
Passes Intercepted--1-2, Larry Yeradi, 8, 1983, and Charles Mann, 8, 1998; 3-7, Jason Nash, 7, 1987, Jeff Strotheide, 7, 1991, Micah Smith, 7, 2002, Allen Osborn, 7, 2007, and Vonsinh Sayaloune, 7, 2014.
Passes Attempted--1, TD Stein, 252, 2012; 2, Coy Bila, 237, 2106; 3, Jonn McLain, 234, 2008; 4, Coy Bila, 231, 2017; 5-6, Michael Wahlstrom, 218, 1998, and Marcus Fernandez, 218, 2015.
Passes Completed--1, Coy Bila, 149, 2017; 2-3, Jonn McLain, 146, 2008, and Coy Bila, 146, 2016; 4, Michael Wahlstrom, 132, 1998; 5, TD Stein, 124, 2012.
Career Records
Rushing Yards--1, Omar Rogers, 2,768, 1986-87; 2, Travis Reeves, 2,748, 2005-08; 3, Doug French, 2,659, 1978-80; 4, Jeff Fankhauser, 2,525, 1988-91; 5, Rex Stahla, 2,291, 1980-82.
Passing Yards--1, TD Stein, 4,573, 2010-13; 2, Michael Wahlstrom, 4,066, 1996-98; 3, Jonn McLain, 3,283, 2005-08; 4, Joe McLain, 3,283, 2002-04; 5, Coy Bila, 3,113, 2015-17.
Yards Receiving--1, John Ritzen, 1,555, 2003-05; 2, Micah Smith, 1,462, 1999-02; 3, Zac Alcorn, 1,282, 1996-98; 4, Mitch Barry, 1,163, 1997-99; 5, Jackson Dickerson, 1,022, 2012-14.
Total Net Yards--1, Michael Wahlstrom, 5,618, 1996-98; 2, TD Stein, 5,002, 2010-13; 3, Jonn McLain, 4,421, 2005-08; 4, Ben Smith, 4,025, 1994-96; 5, Joe McLain, 3,775, 2002-04.
Pass Receptions--1, Micah Smith, 96, 1999-02; 2, Zac Alcorn, 81, 1996-98; 3, Sam Rischling, 77, 2016-17; 4, Travis Reeves, 70, 2005-08; 5, John Ritzen, 69, 2003-05.
Return Yards--1, Mitch Barry 2,394, 1997-99; 2, Micah Smith, 1,360, 1999-02; 3, Jackson Dickerson, 1,063, 2012-14; 4, Drew Pope, 1,027, 2004-05; 5, John Ritzen, 980, 2003-05.
All-Purpose Yards--1, John Ritzen, 4,565, 2003-05; 2, Jackson Dickerson, 4,268, 2012-14; 3, Travis Reeves, 4,196, 2005-08 (Does not include return yards in 2006).