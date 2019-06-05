Still early in their season, the First National Bank North Platte Nationals went 1-2 at their second tournament of the season, the annual Chadron Wood Bat Tournament.
Though a tournament only in name, the Nationals wrapped up their round-robin play Sunday with a 5-2 win over Sidney Post 17. On Saturday, the team was once again defeated by Platte Valley Companies Gering, this time 12-8. The Nationals also lost to Valentine 5-2.
In both losses the Nationals fell victim to a single-inning defensive slide that put them well behind their opponents on the scoreboard while they struggled to get offense of their own.
Nationals’ Head Coach Bruce Parrish says the team needs a culture change to avoid those slides in the future and that their game against Sidney, Sunday, showed improvement.
“(Sunday) was a prime example that when things start to get a little messy, we get a little traffic, we get into some situations and we don’t panic, we continue to throw strikes, we continue to make the next play,” Parrish said.
In previous games, like those the Nationals played Saturday, Parrish said mistakes would turn into big innings for their opponents as errors and walks began to compound the issue.
“We have to develop a mentality that when things get messy we need to focus harder, not relax,” Parrish said.
Sunday against Sidney the Nationals produced more consistent offense than they had all weekend and held the Sidney offense at bay while doing so.
“Hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports and when you’ve laid off all winter and had a tough springs you need those five to ten at bats to get used to pitching,” Parrish said. “We’re finally catching up to game pitching; our hitting will only go up from here.”
With the Nationals’ coaching turnover this season and a spring of wet weather, the team has not had much opportunity to work together early in the season, but Parrish believes the team is starting to come along, particularly on the mound.
“Our pitching has been great,” Parrish said. “Colton Olson closed (against Sidney) and started (Saturday) and probably should have won. Dan Dunbar got the win (against Sidney) so now he’s 2-0 for us with our two wins.”
Parrish also said Kristian Bartlett pitched a good game against Valentine on Saturday and deserved a better fate than he received.
In the Nationals win over Sidney, Sunday, Dunbar pitched five innings, striking out nine batters and walking three. He allowed five hits but just two runs in the win. Sam Rischling also took the mound for an inning, throwing 20 pitches and striking out a single batter and not allowing a hit. Olson took over closing duties and also threw 20 pitches in just one inning, striking out one batter and allowing one hit.
The Chadron offense supported their pitchers by getting up 3-0 after the first two innings of play and adding two more runs in the fourth.
Olson went 2-in-3 at the plate and batted in two runs in the win. The Nationals’ Tate Ryan, who Parrish named Player of the Game following the win was perfect in two at bats. Ryan didn’t manage an RBI but crossed the plate twice himself.
In their first game and loss of the tournament, the Nationals held a 1-1 tie with Gering until spiraling in the fifth and allowing seven runs.
Berry, who had come in to close out the top of the fourth after Olson had walked the bases loaded with two outs, gave up a single early in the fifth and then walked five straight batters to put Gering up 4-1.
Berry was then swapped out for Cobie Bila, a regular with the Nationals’ junior team who is seeing time with the senior club this season, unfortunately the first batter Bila faced, Gering’s Quinton Janecek, hit a triple to center field, scoring three runs in the process. Janecek would be hit in to make it 8-1 Gering before the Nationals could close out the inning.
Any hope for a late comeback was negated when Gering added five runs in the seventh. Chadron would drive in three runs in the final inning but fall well short.
The Nationals suffered a similar fate against Valentine in their final game Saturday, allowing five runs in the fourth inning to fall behind 5-1.
Wednesday the team was scheduled to host Sidney but results of the game were unavailable at press time. The Nationals will play again June 11 when they host Bridgeport.