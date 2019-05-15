Several young athletes from northwest Nebraska placed at the Nebraska Middle School Track and Field Meet in Gothenburg on Saturday.
The placewinners included three Chadron 8th graders who finished among the top eight in the 100-meter high hurdles.
Xander Provance was second, Rhett Cullers was sixth and Malachi Swallow was seventh among the 23 state meet qualifiers in the event.
Provance recently drew lots of attention when his time of 14.29 seconds in the 100 hurdles was best in the nation. He improved upon that mark while winning the 100 preliminaries in 14.12 second on Saturday. But Provance didn’t get as good a start in the finals and then hit the last hurdle with his lead foot and finished second in 14.24 seconds.
The bang-bang race was won by Jacob Horner of Elkhorn Grandview Middle School near Omaha in 14.08 seconds. Horner had been second to Provance in the preliminaries in 14.94 seconds.
Both Horner and Provance broke the state record of 14.29 that was set last year by Cameron Zink of Ogallala.
You have free articles remaining.
Cullers finished sixth and Swallow seventh in the 100 finals in 15.46 and 15.58 seconds, respectively.
Swallow also placed fourth in the 200-meter hurdles in 27.65 seconds and Cullers just missed placing, finishing ninth in 28.39 seconds. That race was won by Cooper Weitzel of Fremont Bergan in 26.52 seconds while Horner was the runner-up in 26.98.
Ogallala’s Zink also set the record of 26.30 seconds in the longer race last year.
Like Cullers in the 200 hurdles, Swallow was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 56.52 seconds. The winner was Lane Owen of Ord in 53.88.
Two Sheridan County 8th graders placed at the state meet. Mia Skinner of Hay Springs was fifth in the 400 meters in 1:00.75 and seventh in the 200 in 27.68, while Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville was seventh in the 1600 in 5:00.68.