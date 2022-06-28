Chadron Juniors edge Wood Bat winners

The Scottsbluff-based Westco Juniors’ baseball team defeated each of the other three teams in Chadron’s Wood Bat Tournament last weekend to claim the large trophy that it was presented, but the homestanding Nationals got some revenge in the tourney’s final contest Sunday evening.

Playing what was tabbed an exhibition game, the Junior Nats scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 triumph.

During the tourney’s opening game on Saturday, Westco led 4-3 before the hosts ran into pitching woes and gave up four runs in the top half of the seventh inning. Chadron got one run in the bottom of the frame, but lost 8-4.

Westco also knocked off Gering 13-5 and the Rapid City Playmakers 10-2 to claim the title. But the Nationals kept plugging away in their rematch with the Scottsbluff team late Sunday and were a happy bunch when the winning run scored in the bottom of the seventh.

The final game was close all the way. Chadron outhit Westco 11-9 and also drew 10 walks while giving up just four to help post the victory.

Westco scored once in the first inning as a result of two Nationals’ errors, their only ones of the game. Chadron responded by scoring three runs, two of them on Broc Berry’s single after Trey Williamson and Caden Buskirk also had singled and Kobe Bissonnete was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first.

The Scottsbluff team added lone runs in the second and fourth innings. The latter run came on a home run over the 325-foot sign in left field by catcher Dawson Barrett. It was just the second homer of the season for Westco, Coach Nat Andresen said. He was impressed that it was hit with a wooden bat.

Chadron pitcher Brady Daniels singled to open the bottom of the third. The next three Nationals walked, but one of them was picked off base, and it took a wild pitch to bring Daniels home.

Westco went ahead 7-4 in the top of the fifth by scoring four times. The visitors also had four hits, one of them a double by Blake Grasmick over the center fielder’s head, and another a two-run shot by Thatcher Thomalla past the Nationals’ first baseman, who was playing on the grass because the bases were loaded.

Chadron responded with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth that tied the score. Creighton Ryan led off the inning with a walk and scored on a passed ball. After two more walks were issued, Kobi Bissonnette got the big hit, a high pop-up into short left field that no one could catch and scored two runs because there were two outs and the baserunners were on the move at the crack of the bat.

The situation was similar in the sixth when each team scored twice on a single to center with two outs and the bases loaded.

Barrett, who slammed the homer in the fourth, got the key hit for Westco and Trey Hendrickson was the man of the hour for the Nationals. Tobin Landen, who had come on to pitch in the top of the sixth and gave up the two runs, singled to left in his first at bat of the game and scored one of the Chadron runs in the sixth.

As it turned out, Landen was the winning pitcher. He walked a batter in the top of the seventh, but Scottsbluff never got anybody past first base.

In the bottom of the seventh after the first Chadron batter bounced out to shortstop, Kobi Bissonnette got his third hit of the game, a line drive to left.

Buskirk, the next batter, sent a “made-to-order” double play ball to the Westco second baseman, but he booted it. Berry then delivered a shot to right field to drive in Bissonette from second for the winning run.

Seven Chadron batters had at least one hit during the victory. Both Bissonette and Berry had three. Ryan and Andy Fisher each drew three walks. Barrett had three hits and Felix and Mical Villagrana two apiece for the visitors.

Both teams were credited with 10 hits in the Saturday morning opener. Buskirk had three and Ryan two for the Nationals. Both Ryan Hinman and Jhett Webb had two for Westco.

The Scottsbluff team led 4-3 lead going into the seventh. Felix and Villagrana singled to center to open the uprising. The next two batters walked and Webb drove in two runs with a shot to left for the game’s big hit. An unassisted double play turned in by Bissonnette at shortstop finally retired Westco, but four runners had scored.

Webb came on to pitch the bottom of the seventh. He retired Chadron’s first two batters before Berry belted a triple to right. Buskirk followed with a single up the middle for an RBI and Derek Bissonnette also singled, but Webb threw out the next batter at first to end the game at 8-4.

Chadron won its second game Saturday 16-4 over the outmatched Rapid City Playmakers 16-4. The hosts scored 10 runs in the first inning to set the tone. They were credited with 13 hits, three of them by Hendrickson and two by both Williamson and Berry. Kobi Bissonette gave up just three hits and struck out seven while doing the pitching. The game ended after 3 ½ innings.

The Nationals also won 11-2 over Gering in the first game Sunday morning. Chadron got eight of its runs in the fourth, when the Nats had six hits, two of them by Williamson, to go with three walks. Berry was on the mound for Chadron and gave up just three hits while fanning eight.

The Gering team, sponsored by B&C Steel, had defeated the Chadron Juniors each of the previous three times they had met this season.

There’ll be more baseball action at Maurice Horse Field tonight (Wednesday, June 29), when both the Westco Juniors and Seniors invade. The Juniors will take the field at 5 o’clock to begin the fun.

