Chadron JV team wins

While competing against varsity runners from other schools, the Chadron High junior varsity boys won the team title at the Gordon-Rushville Cross Country Meet last Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Junior Cardinals had 26 points, two fewer than Valentine. Bridgeport was third with 34.

Chadron’s winning team was made up of Collin Dailey, who was sixth in 20:22; Andrew Sommerville, eighth in 21:12; Tobin Rust, 10th in 21:21; and Luke Kahl, 11th in 21:31. Ayden Branson and Jackson Jones weren’t far back, placing 14th and 15th.

Luke Ott of Morrill won the race in 18:30, 13 seconds ahead of Elijah Conley of Bridgeport. Both are juniors. Sophomore Dustin Brien of Hay Springs was fourth.

Autumn Edwards, a freshman from Morrill, won the girls’ race in 22:14 and led her team to victory with 21 points. Bridgeport was second with 26 and Chadron third with 48, one point ahead of Gordon-Rushville.

Chadron’s lead runner was Kailee Webster, who was seventh in 24:17. Jacie Coupens was 11th in 26.09 for the Lady Cards JVs.

