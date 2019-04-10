The Chadron 8th grade girls edged Scottsbluff by 2.5 points last week while taking top honors at the Gering Quadrangular Track and Field Meet. Chadron’s 7th grade girls placed second in their team standing while both Chadron boys’ teams were third in their competition that was on the Scottsbluff track.
The action was the first of the year for the Junior Cardinals
Several Chadron athlete were event winners. They included Makinley Fuller, who won both of the 8th grade hurdle races; Grace Pyle, who was first in the 7th grade 1600 meters and high jump besides placing second in the 800; Rhett Cullers, winner of both of the boys’ 8th grade hurdle events; and Laney Klemke, who led the pack in the 8th grade girls’ 800.
Others who excelled for Chadron included Ember Diers, who was second in both the 100 and 200 among 8th grade girls and Ayden Branson, who was second in both the boys’ 7th grade 200 and 400 races.
Junior Cardinals also won both of the girls’ 4x400 relay races. Members of the 7th grade winners were Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Kinley Richardson and Pyle. The 8th grade team was made up of Abby Calkins, Marlee Pintt and Macaiah and Makinley Fuller.
Chadron girls also were second in both of the 4x100 relays. Chadron 7th grade boys were second in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The team scores and Chadron placings follow:
7th Grade Girls
Team standings--1, Scottsbluff, 123.1; 2, Chadron, 45.5; 3, Gering, 31.8; 4, Alliance, 18.6
100--5, Kinley Richardson, 14.55.
200--2, Kinley Richardson, 31.21; 6, Jaleigh McCartney, 33.18
400--2, Demi Ferguson, 1:09. 78.
800--2, Grace Pyle, 2:55.12; 4, Ashlyn Morrison, 3:04.97.
1600--1, Grace Pyle, 6:13.00.
200 hurdles--3, Demi Ferguson, 36.27; 4, Maci Rutledge, 36.68.
4x100 relay--2, Chadron (Kinley Richardson, Lucy Rischling, Demi Ferguson, Lauren Rasmussen), 59.24.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Kinley Richardson, Grace Pyle), 4:50.94. 3, Chadron (Kenli Boeselager, Haylee Wild, Meradith Rhembrandt, Claire Ferguson), 5:36.81.
Triple jump--4, Jaleigh McCartney, 24-10.
High jump--1, Grace Pyle, 4-10.
8th Grade Girls
Team standing--1, Chadron, 80; 2, Scottsbluff, 77.5; 3, Gering, 59.5; 4, Alliance, 9.
100--2, Ember Diers, 14.42; 4, Sarah Griess, 14.64.
200--2, Ember Diers, 31.46,
400--3, Micaiah Fuller, 1:07.96; 5, Makinley Fuller, 1:09.20; 6, Marlee Pinnt, 1:11.40.
800--1, Laney Klemke, 2:48.91.
1600--4, Emma Witte, 6:43.0; 5, Aspen Graves, 6:46.0.
100 high hurdles--1, Makinley Fuller, 18.38; 2, Marlee Pinnt, 18.39; 3, Micaiah Fuller, 18.41.
200 low hurdles--1, Makinley Fuller, 32.64; 3, Micaiah Fuller, 34.99.
4x100 relay--2, Chadron (Ember Diers, Kailee Webster, Nora Winkler, Demiel Kelso), 59.80.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Abby Calkins, Marlee Pintt, Micaiah Fuller, Makinley Fuller), 5:00.38.
Shot put--3, Sophie Wess, 24-11; 5, Hailey Raymer, 24-5.
Long jump--4, Jayrah Ngoi, 12-9 ½; 5, Demiel Kelso, 12-6 ½; 6, Ember Diers, 12-5.
High jump--2, Marlee Pinnt, 4-6; 3, Jazzy Munyirl, 4-4; 4, Laney Klemke, 4-2.
7th Grade Boys
Team standings--1, Gering, 100; 2, Scottsbluff, 70; 3, Chadron, 33; 4, Alliance, 26.
100--2, Ayden Branson, 13.88; 6, Gabe Tidyman, 15.09.
200--2, Ayden Branson, 28.47; 3, Hudson Cross, 31.37; 4, Gabe Tidyman, 31.60; 6, Chayse Swinney, 33.34.
400--3, Johnnie Reed, 1:05.66; 5, Hudson Cross, 1:12.24; 6, Trey Hendrickson, 1:13.08.
800--5, Trey Hendrickson, 3:00.86.
100 hurdles--5, Gage Wild, 22.33.
4x100 relay--2, Chadron (Collin Dailey, Hudson Cross, Gabe Tidyman, Ayden Branson), 57.42.
4x400 relay--2, Chadron (Johnnie Reed, Uzziah Reed, Chayse Swinney, Trey Hendrickson), 5:02.60.
Shot put--3, Hudson Cross, 23-11.
Long jump--5, Gabe Tidyman, 12-3 ¾; 6, Ayden Branson, 12-3 ¼.
Triple jump--5, Alex Hardy, 21-0.
8th Grade Boys
Team standings--1, Scottsbluff, 84; 2, Gering, 78.5; 3, Chadron, 41.5; 4, Alliance, 28.
100--6, Seth Gaswick, 13.49.
400--3, Gavin Sloan, 1:05.54; 5, Colby Denke, 109.32.
800--3, Caden Galbreath, 2:43.01.
1600--2, Caden Galbraith, 5:46.32.
100 high hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, 16.88; 3, Malachi Swallow, 17.65.
200 intermediate hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, 31.29; 2, Glen Hinman, 31.80.
4x100 relay--3, Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Seth Gaswick, Kolby Denke, Xander Provance), 52.98
4x400 relay--3, Chadron (Braden Underwood, Rhett Cullers, Caden Galbraith, Malachi Swallow), 4:25.26.
Discus--5, Henry Kennell, 82-3.
Long jump--3, Seth Gaswick, 15-5.
High jump--3, Glen Hinman, 5-2.