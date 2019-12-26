Chadron’s Rotary Holiday Classic postponed to Monday, Tuesday

Because of forecasts that several inches of snow accompanied by wind are likely in northwest Nebraska this weekend, the ninth annual Chadron Rotary Holiday Basketball Classic that was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27 and 28 has been postponed until Monday and Tuesday, Chadron High School Athletic Director Andy Pope said Thursday afternoon.

The classic will take place in the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College.

Pope said the pairings and the times for the games will remain the same as originally scheduled.

Four games will be played each day, starting at 2 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Custer, S.D., and Hemingford girls will open the tournament on Monday, followed by the boys’ game. Chadron and Valentine will tangle in the night games on Monday. That double-header is due to start at 5:30.

