Following district competition at Grand Island Northwest last weekend, the Chadron boys wrestling team will send four grapplers to State competition this week in Omaha.

In the 152, Quinn Bailey returns after claiming his second straight district championship. Bailey received a bye in Championship Round 1 before pinning Caleb Vokes of Northwest in the Quarterfinal. In the Semifinal, he bested Noah Bordovsky of Wahoo 6-0, and won the division with an 8-2 decision over Brock Malcom of Cozad.

Joining Bailey at Omaha is Rhett Cullers, who finished runner up in the in the 170. Cullers received a bye in Championship Round 1, then pinned his next two opponents, felling Kenrik Owens of Aurora in 1:11 in the Quarterfinal and Nolan Moorman of Northwest in 1:30 in the Semifinal. His one loss was to Joao Croteau of Norris, who won the first place match with a 6-4 sudden victory.

Rounding out the quartet is Braden Underwood and Davin Serres, both of whom placed third at districts.

Underwood, in the 132, came out strong with a 1:56 fall over Jackson Holoch of York in the Quarterfinal. After a close 3-2 decision loss to Boston Irish of Cozad in the Semifinal, Underwood hit back with a 59-second fall over Evan Kindelin of Platsmouth in the Consolation Semifinal and a 1:59 fall over Kadyn Friesen of Northwest in the third place match.

In the 138, Serres pinned Samuel Hinrichs of Adams Central in 3:24 during Championship Round 1, and Jesus Hernandez of Schuyler in 5:08 in the Quarterfinal, before a sudden victory 8-3 loss to Husdon Holoch of York in the Semifinal. Serres won his last two matches, with a 10-4 decision over Kooper Pohl of Cozad in the Consolation Semifinal and a sudden victory win of his own, 6-4 against Ian Arends of Northwest in the third place match.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated," Getting four qualifiers was outstanding. Quinn Bailey topped the day off with another district championship. As a staff we knew going into the tough B-3 tournament that it would be a difficult task to get state qualifiers but we also felt that the team was prepared for the moment. We also feel that it was a great learning experience for our younger wrestlers on the requirements that it takes to become a state qualifier."

Joining the boys at state are girls Taylee Williamson, Brooklyn Hoffman, Fia Rasmussen, Keni Boeselager and Addie Diers, all of whom qualified at their district competition earlier this month.

State competition is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18, and results will be available in the Feb. 22 edition of The Chadron Record.

A full schedule is available at nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/wrest/wrchampschedule.pdf

Additional results from the district meet are as follows:

In the 120, Tayven Jenkins received a bye in Championship Round 1, lost by a 1:17 fall to Bryson Bussinger of Cozad in the Quarterfinal, received a bye in Consolation round 2, won by a 4:59 fall over Greyson Light of York in Consolation Round 3 and lost by a 1:12 fall to Roland Mendoza of Northwest in the Consolation Semifinal.

In the 126, Jacob Winckler lost by a 3:42 fall to Grady Meyer of Wahoo in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 15-4 major decision in Consolation Round 2.

In the 145, Leo Golembiewski received a bye in Championship Round 1, lost by a 42-second fall to Jaden Meyer of Hastings in the Quarterfinal, received a bye in Consolation Round 2 and lost by a 1:16 fall to Brigham Schoenbeck of Norris in Consolation Round 3.

In the 160, Zane Cullers won by a quick 29-second pin of Dominic Nolde of Plattsmouth in Championship Round 1. He lost by a 14-4 major decision to Cooper Bice of Norris in the Quarterfinal, received a bye in Consolation Round 2 and lost by a 3-1 sudden victory for Kaleb Broome of Wahoo in Consolation Round 3.

Darion Dye, wrestling 285, lost by a 37-second fall to Jack Allen of Aurora in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 4:22 fall to Blaine Hamik of Hastings in Consolation Round 2.