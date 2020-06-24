Chadron Seniors open season with 3-2 record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron’s First National Bank of North Platte-American Legion Seniors baseball team opened its schedule last Thursday by winning three games and losing two during a five-day stretch.

Coached by Bruce Parish, the Seniors opened with a 13-4 win at home over the Sheridan County team that includes players from all three towns along Highway 20. After that, the Chadron crew played four games in a tournament at Alliance, losing twice on Friday, but winning each of the contests that were played Saturday and Sunday.

Parish said the Seniors team is solid, particularly when a few Juniors also are in the lineup, but admitted he’s having difficulty finding enough opponents to build as complete a schedule as the team deserves.

“The COVID hasn’t done us any favors,” he said. “Some teams that usually play us have bailed out this year.”

In the season-opener, Chadron scored four runs in the first inning, but Sheridan County tallied single runs in both the first and second frames and tied the score in the top of the third. After that, it was all Chadron, which scored two, three and four runs in the next three frames to post the 13-4 triumph.