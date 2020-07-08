Chadron Seniors play at home twice this week

A setting sun appeared to be a problem for Chadron outfielders twice. A ball apparently was lost in the centerfield shadows the first time and a bit later a line drive hit directly into the sun may have caused the right fielder to get a late start on a ball that bounced in front of him.

Since there were two outs and the base runners were on the move at the crack of the bat, the second hit drove in a pair of runs.

A walk to load the bases, followed by a hit batsman, brought in another run during the fateful rally.

The Zephyrs scored just once in the second inning. It came on a sacrifice fly to left field, but if Zach Wordenkemper hadn’t made a sliding catch of the well-hit line drive, more damage probably might have occurred.

Wordenkemper also made a steller play in the bottom of the third when another runner crossed the plate. However, his throw to home nailed a second Zephyr before he could score.

Dan Wellnitz did his best to get the Nationals on the board in the fourth inning. After catcher Cole Madsen singled, Wellnitz ran for him. He stole both second and third with head-first slides, but the third out was posted before Wellnitz could reach home.