Chadron Seniors to begin district play

After having three of its last four regular-season games rained out, Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha baseball team will begin play in the District Tournament in Ogallala on Friday night.

The pairings had not been announced as of Tuesday morning prior to the Record’s deadline, but it was anticipated that Chadron will tangle with Alliance in the second of two games to be played Friday night in Ogallala. The first game was expected to pit Gering against Sidney. Host Ogallala figured to be the No. 1 seed and receive a first-round bye.

The tournament will continue through Tuesday, July 26. Alliance is the defending district champion.

The Chadron Seniors were slated to host Alliance on Thursday, July 7 in what would have been the Nationals’ final home game of the season. However, a heavy shower forced both that game and the Juniors’ contest that was slated to open the double-header to be cancelled.

The Seniors played at Sidney on Thursday, July 14 and won 10-2, but a twin-bill slated for the afternoon of Saturday the 16th in Valentine was washed out just as the first game was beginning.

The Nationals were blanked through the first three innings at Sidney, but broke loose for six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth for the lopsided triumph.

Chadron had eight hits and drew six walks. Seth Gaswick had three of the hits, drove in three runs and went all five innings on the mound for the winners. He yielded four hits while striking out six and walking one. He hit two Sidney batters with pitches.

Jordan Bissonette had two hits for the Nats, including a double. One of Gaswick’s hits was a triple. Dalton Stewart, who has since left Chadron to join the Navy, scored twice and was the only National to reach home more than once.

Coach Kyle Sanders said his team will go to the district tourney with a 13-14 record.