The Chadron Post No. 12 First National Bank of Omaha Seniors baseball team will host its annual Wood Bat Tournament this weekend at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street. Five games will be played both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Five teams will be involved with each of them playing one another during the course of the tournament. The visiting teams are Gordon, Gering, Alliance and Valentine.

The host Nationals will open and close both days’ action. They’ll meet Gordon in the first game on Saturday and play Alliance in the final game that day. On Sunday, they’ll tangle with Gering in the 10:30 game and play Valentine in the last game.

The Seniors, who are 18 years and under, are coached by Kyle Sanders and Ross Bowman. The team members are Broc Berry, Jordan Bissonnette, Noah Brown, Seth Garwick, Trey Hendrickson, Jamie McKinnon and Trey Williamson.

Several players who are 16 and under that make up the Juniors’ roster will move up to help fill the Seniors’ roster. Those players include Quinn Bailey, Tanner Bauer, Kobi Bissonette, Caden Buskirk, Alex Fisher, Tayven Jenkins, James Koerber, Tobin Meyer, Miles Nesheim and Creighton Ryan.

The Juniors’ coaches are Pat Blake and Aaron Price.

The Chadron Youth Baseball Program also includes the Prep team that is comprised of players 14 and under. Bruce Parish and Cobie Bila are those coaches.

The roster includes Kacen Bach, Derek Bissonnette, Cole Block, John Block, Haiven Catches, Reid Griese, Jayce Hoffman, Hunter Huffman, Tobin Landen, Aksel Lans, Brayden Linegar, Jack O’Brien, Trae Owsley, Tye Plooster, Steven Smith, Braden Wright and Bricen Wright.

Following is the Chadron Seniors’ schedule beginning after the Wood Bat Tourney:

June 6—Gordon, June 7—Gering, June 10—Douglas S.D., (2), June 11—North Platte, June 13—Torrington (2), June 16—at North Platte, June 17—at DCB, June 20—Sidney, June 21—at Gering, June 21-25—at Alliance Tourney, June 25—at Spearfish, June 28—Scottsbluff, July 3—at Sidney.

The Juniors’ schedule in June:

June 6—Gordon, June 7—Gering, June 9-11—at Gering Tourney, June 15—Scottsbluff, June 17—Torrington (2), June 20—Sidney, June 21—at Gering, June 24-25—Wood Bat Tourney, June 28—Scottsbluff.