Chadron Seniors top Gordon to end losing skid

The game at Newcastle on Thursday night was much closer, but the hosts scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to win 9-8.

Chadron scored four times in the third inning and twice in both the fourth and sixth while building an 8-1 lead, but Newcastle held the Nationals scoreless after taking the lead in the sixth.

While collecting five hits and drawing one walk, the visitors also were hit by pitches five times and benefited from seven Newcastle errors. Bila had two hits, including a double and drove in two runs. Reece and Dunbar also doubled with Reece’s two-bagger also scoring a pair of runs.

Hall pitched the first four innings for Chadron and gave up just one run on two hits, struck out five and walked three. But in the next two innings following a pitching change, Newcastle tallied seven runs on three hits and drew six walks. The Nationals committed three errors, and just four of the Longhorns’ runs were earned.

Dunbar pitched all five innings for the Nationals against Gordon and gave up just the one run on three hits. Hall collected three hits while Jordan Bissonette and Broc Berry both had two.

The Nationals had yielded 42 runs in their previous four games before limiting Gordon to just one run.

Chadron also defeated the Regulators 16-8 during its Wood Bat Tournament in early June and unofficially had an 8-13 record entering this week’s action.

