Chadron Seniors top Gordon to end losing skid

Wyoming teams were tough on Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors last week, but they overwhelmed Gordon 9-1 in a game played at fabulous Modisett Park in Rushville last Friday night.
After visiting Sidney on Tuesday night this week, the Nationals are due to host Alliance tonight (Wednesday) at Maurice Horse Field following the Juniors’ game that will start at 5 o’clock. It will be one of the Seniors’ final home games.
On Tuesday, June 20, the host Torrington Tigers swept the Seniors 12-2 and 9-3.
Chadron managed just three hits and drew only two walks against Jackson Jones in the opener. Torrington took control early, scoring eight times in the second inning. Eight of the nine Tigers’ starters had hits and Austin Short managed two. They also drew eight walks, stole four bases and advanced on four wild pitches.
Catcher Garrett Reece doubled and Jordan Bissonette and Noah Brown singled for Chadron.
Torrington scored three runs in both the first and third innings of the nightcap. The Nationals scored all three of their runs in the top of the fourth, thanks to Cody Hall’s three-run over-the-fence homer that scored Dawson Dunbar and Cobie Bila ahead of him.
The Tigers added two insurance runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Caeden Riley was the winning pitcher, giving up just three hits, walking three and fanning 13. Torrington finished with eight hits, including two apiece by Riley and Bryce Hager. The hosts drew three walks and struck out three times, while also benefitting from Chadron’s eight errors.
The game at Newcastle on Thursday night was much closer, but the hosts scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to win 9-8.
Chadron scored four times in the third inning and twice in both the fourth and sixth while building an 8-1 lead, but Newcastle held the Nationals scoreless after taking the lead in the sixth.
While collecting five hits and drawing one walk, the visitors also were hit by pitches five times and benefited from seven Newcastle errors. Bila had two hits, including a double and drove in two runs. Reece and Dunbar also doubled with Reece’s two-bagger also scoring a pair of runs.
Hall pitched the first four innings for Chadron and gave up just one run on two hits, struck out five and walked three. But in the next two innings following a pitching change, Newcastle tallied seven runs on three hits and drew six walks. The Nationals committed three errors, and just four of the Longhorns’ runs were earned.
Dunbar pitched all five innings for the Nationals against Gordon and gave up just the one run on three hits. Hall collected three hits while Jordan Bissonette and Broc Berry both had two.
The Nationals had yielded 42 runs in their previous four games before limiting Gordon to just one run.
Chadron also defeated the Regulators 16-8 during its Wood Bat Tournament in early June and unofficially had an 8-13 record entering this week’s action.