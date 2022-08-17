Chadron Seniors were competitive, but also struggled

In nutshell, Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors’ baseball team got off to a great start, remained competitive the entire season, but had difficulty winning games the second half of the season.

The Nationals were 11-3 after squeezing out a 6-5 win at home over Gering on June 8. However, they finished the season at 14-16-1, after losing 10 games in a row and before winning three times down the stretch.

Coach Kyle Sanders said the second half letdown was disappointing, but added that the Nats were a better team that the final record would indicate.

“We had hard-working, dependable players,” Sanders noted. “They were always at the practices, were willing to share playing time with their teammates when everybody was available and tried their best. I have no complaints about their work ethics or effort.

“But soon after the win over Gering, we had some players who were not available because they were involved with football, went to a tournament at Alliance where there were some really good teams, ran short of pitching and took our lumps for a while,” the coach continued.

The Nationals got back to playing well again and split their final games of the season against district competition. During the district tournament, the Nats were blanked 8-0 by Alliance in the opener, defeated Sidney 12-6 and then lost to Gering 5-1 to end the season.

In summary, Sanders said the Nationals fielded well all season, had decent pitching when everyone was healthy, but the hitting wasn’t as consistent as he had hoped it would be.

The Nats finished with a .279 team batting average, getting 199 hits in 714 at bats. Five players hit at least .300. Caden Buskirk led the way with a .396 average, followed by Cody Hall at .365, Garrett Reece at .359, Dawson Dunbar at .317 and Broc Berry at .300.

Seth Gaswick was just a smidgeon behind at .298 and Noah Brown hit.288.

Buskirk, Hall and Dunbar all had 19 hits, Berry had 18 and Gaswick and Brown 17 apiece. Jordan Bissonette, who finished with a .250 average, also had 18 hits. He went to bat 72 times, the most on the team.

Dunbar scored the most runs, 18. Gaswick was next with 16. Buskirk was the RBI leader with 15.

Dunbar was Chadron’s leading pitcher, and earned all-conference honors as both a pitcher and an infielder. He always drew the starting assignment against the best teams, Sanders’ noted. He gave up 36 hits and 33 runs in 31.2 innings on the mound. He stuck out 50 and walked 23.

The highlight of Dunbar’s season came just before he interrupted his baseball season to play in two all-star football contests. He gave up just one hit, walked only one and struck out 18 batters, meaning that only three of the Sheridan County Regulators’ 21 outs were recorded in the field during the 6 ½-inning contest. Chadron the game 1-0.

Jordan Bissonette also pitched a lot. He threw 32.1 innings, yielded 38 hits and 22 runs while striking out 33 and walking 14. During the win over Sidney in the District Tournament game, Bissonette was outstanding, giving up only three runs in six innings while fanning 10 and walking just one.

Dunbar was the only National to be placed on the Panhandle Conference’s senior all-star team The other selections were:

Pitchers—Dalton Wiese, Gering, and Junebug Walking, Sheridan County.

Catcher—Ashton Rose, Alliance.

Infielders—Mario Garza, Alliance; Micah Schneider, Sidney; and Wiese and Carter Reisig, Gering.

Outfielders—Caeson Clarke, Alliance; and Walking and Jace Freeseman, Sheridan County.

Clarke and Wiese were named the Offensive Players of the Year. Rob Close of Sheridan County got the Coach-of-the-Year honor.

Just four members of the Chadron team have definitely concluded their American Legion eligibility, according to Sanders. They are Dunbar, Hall, Reece and Dalton Stewart, who joined the Navy before the season had quite ended. The coach said he’s not sure all of the others will return next season, but noted there were numerous promising players on the Juniors’ roster who should make a smooth transition to the older division.

He said a primary goal in 2023 will be to improve the pitching depth. Players such as Buskirk, Berry and Kobe Bissonette were full-time Juniors who also got plenty of playing time with the Seniors. It helps that all three are capable pitchers.