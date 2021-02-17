Chadron Sharks making waves

The Chadron Shark’s Swim Medley team traveled to Spearfish January 23 and 24 for the Black Hills Gold Invitational Swim Medley meet. They had eight swimmers in the two- day event.

Duncan Bennet took several top spots, with a first place finish in the 25 Backstroke, second place in the 50 Freestyle and 25 Breaststroke, and fourth in the 25 Freestyle. Bennet also competed in the 25 Butterfly and 50 Backstroke.