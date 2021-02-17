Chadron Sharks making waves

The Chadron Shark’s Swim Medley team traveled to Spearfish January 23 and 24 for the Black Hills Gold Invitational Swim Medley meet. They had eight swimmers in the two- day event.
Duncan Bennet took several top spots, with a first place finish in the 25 Backstroke, second place in the 50 Freestyle and 25 Breaststroke, and fourth in the 25 Freestyle. Bennet also competed in the 25 Butterfly and 50 Backstroke.
Additional results from the meet:
Kael Bennet: 50 Backstroke (Ninth Place), 100 Freestyle (15th Place), 50 Breaststroke (Ninth Place), 50 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke (Seventh Place), 50 Freestyle (Ninth Place), 100 Breaststroke (Seventh Place)
Carter Peters: 50 Backstroke (12th Place), 100 Freestyle (16th Place), 50 Breaststroke (11th Place), 50 Butterfly (Seventh Place), 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY (Seventh Place), 100 Backstroke (Sixth Place), 50 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke (10th Place)
Fletcher Stewart: 100 Individual Medley (Sixth Place), 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle (Eighth Place), 100 Breaststroke (Ninth Place)
Raylie Pourier: 200 Backstroke (12th Place), 100 Freestyle (14th Place), 200 Breaststroke (13th Place)
Kenzie Pourier: 200 Backstroke (14th Place), 100 Freestyle (18th Place), 200 Breaststroke (14th Place), 100 Backstroke (12th Place), 50 Freestyle (15th Place), 100 Breaststroke (16th Place), 200 Freestyle (Eighth Place), 400 Freestyle (Sixth Place)
Matthew Peters: 100 Freestyle (18th Place), 200 Breaststroke (14th Place), 200 Individual Medley (11th Place), 100 Backstroke (12th Place), 50 Freestyle (15th Place), 100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle (14th Place)
Emma Peters: 100 Freestyle (Ninth Place), 200 Breaststroke (Fifth Place), 200 Individual Medley (Sixth Place), 100 Backstroke (Eighth Place), 50 Freestyle (Ninth Place), 100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle (Sixth Place)
The Chadron Sharks travelled to Newcastle, Wyo. on Feb. 13 and 14 for the Cupid Classic and will go on to Districts March 4-6.