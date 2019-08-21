Four Chadron Area Special Olympics athletes brought home honors after competing at the state bocce tournament held at Speedway Village in Lincoln, August 4. The team competed in single bocce.
Russell Moore earned a first-place gold medal while teammates Bastian Barnes and Ben Fistler both earned second-place silver medals. Tianna Rose earned fourth place.
According to a press release it was the first time the team has competed indoors on turf. The group currently practices at Wilson Park where they use ropes to approximate the borders of a playing surface. Chadron Girl Scout Bristyn Cummings is currently working on a project to build two turf bocce courts outside of the Office of Human Development west of Chadron.
Chadron Special Olympics said they are excited for the courts to be completed so the team can practice full-time on turf instead of grass.
The Chadron team is now practicing unified bowling and unified flag football. Those interested in becoming a partner for bowling or flag football are welcome. Chadron Area Special Olympics also welcomes anyone wishing to become an athlete. Contact Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com for information.