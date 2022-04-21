Chadron sophomore glad girls’ wrestling happened

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Scottsbluff Star-Herald last week after Kenli Boeselaer was chosen that newspaper’s Regional Female Wrestler of the Year.

Kenli Boeselager, a sophomore at Chadron High School, wasn’t sure if she wanted to participate when it was announced about a year ago that girls’ wrestling had been sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association. That’s true even though as an eighth grader she was among five girls who joined the Chadron Middle School team that otherwise was made up of boys.

“I guess I had always thought it would be fun to be a wrestler if I was a boy,” Kenli said recently when she was selected the Star-Herald’s Female Wrestler of the Year after she had become western Nebraska’s first and only (so far) state champion.

“After school started last fall, several of us girls decided we’d try it,” the state’s 145-pound champion said. “I didn’t immediately say yes. I had to be convinced that I should do it. After we realized the other girls also would be wrestling for the first time, we went for it.”

Naturally, Kenli is now glad the sport has been established and she participated. While she’s not wearing the championship on her sleeve, so to speak, she admits it is something she is proud of and it has boosted her confidence.

She notes that winning the title took lots of dedication and hard work. Since she already was a starter on the Cardinals’ volleyball team, she knew about the weightlifting and conditioning that are involved in high school athletics. There also were a lot of techniques, or “wrestling moves,” to be learned.

That’s where having wrestled as an eighth grader paid off, even though she says she lost nearly all of her matches that season while competing against boys and did not compete in the sport as freshman.

When asked to specify what her greatest asset is, she immediately responded, “I don’t like losing.”

Her 26-3 record illustrates that point. She avenged all three of the losses she sustained during the season. Two of them were to Maria Barnes of Ogallala early in the season. But the next three or four times they met, Kenli always the won, including their match in the semifinals of the state tourney.

The third loss was to Angelean Rose of Omaha Central during the district tournament, which took place more than 400 miles from Chadron in Nebraska City the week before the state tournament. Rose pinned Kenli for the district title, but when they met again in the state championship match, Kenli got the pin.

Barnes finished third at 145 at state.

Jamie Slingsby, the head coach of both of Chadron boys’ and girls’ teams, noticed Kenli’s disdain for losing.

“Anytime she lost a match, her mindset was that she would beat them the next time,” the coach said. “And, she did.”

Slingsby also applauds her work ethic.

“One of her biggest assets was her willingness to work hard. She never backed down from any of the competition or conditioning in practice. She also came to school early to lift weights and put in extra time after practice to work on takedowns.”

Soon after wrestling practice started last fall, Kenli and Quinn Bailey, the 145-pounder on the boys’ team, along with assistant coach, Caleb Haskell, began staying a few minutes after each practice had officially ended to work on takedowns. Kenli and Quinn tried to take each other down 10 times before finally leaving the wrestling room.

Slingsby said the extra work paid off. “Kenli has a great takedown on her feet and then stays in good position to control her opponent. She got better and better each time she wrestled.”

This spring, Kenli has continued to wrestle, only this time it’s been calves that she’s helped take down so they can be worked. Through April 10, she had helped with three brandings on area ranches and was planning to help with others.

“I enjoy doing that, too,” she said. “You can definitely say that I’m a tomboy.”

Kenli has an outstanding athletic heritage on “both sides of the house.”

While her father, Steven Boeselager, did not graduate from Chadron High School because his parents moved to Chicago when he was a sophomore, his seven older siblings are CHS grads and most of them participated in athletics. One of Steven’s sisters, Diane, played in the Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match in Scottsbluff following her senior year in 1985, and a brother, Jim, is generally credited as being the first Cardinal to dunk a basketball, during his senior year in 1985-86.

Another brother, David, closed out his high school basketball career in 1990 on a high note. He sank two baskets in the final five seconds and scored a career-high 28 points as the Cardinals nipped Valentine for the Class B District championship. He also was an all-conference high school football player and a starting receiver for the South Dakota Mines football team.

Kenli’s mother, the former Jera Alcorn, is a member of one of northwest Nebraska’s most prominent athletic families. She participated in three sports at Hay Springs High School and qualified for the state track three times in the early 1990s.

Both Kenli’s great-grandfather, the late Gene Alcorn, and her grandfather, Tom Alcorn, now of Rock Springs, Wyo., were rugged football linemen who long ago were inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tom also threw the javelin for the CSC track team and wrestled for the first time while he was in college. At the end of his senior year, Tom was named the Eagles’ outstanding wrestler and also was honored as the college’s Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1974.

David Boeselager and Jason Alcorn, one of Jera’s brothers, were football teammates at South Dakota Mines in the early 1990s.

Jera’s youngest brother, Jeff Alcorn, was a three-sport standout at Chadron High and caught 84 passes, matching his jersey number, for 966 yards while playing tight end at Chadron State. His touchdown reception in overtime gave the Eagles a 24-17 victory in the final game of his career in 2011.

Several Alcorn cousins also have excelled in athletics. Jera’s first cousin, Zac Alcorn, was a first-team all-stater in the fall of 1998 when he caught 41 passes for 613 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Chadron Cardinals go 12-1 and reach the Class B state championship game.

That winter, Zac averaged 11.5 points and 8.4 rebounds when the Cardinals went 21-3 and won the Class B State Basketball Tournament championship. He also was an NAIA All-American tight end at Black Hills State in 2005 and 2006.

The past two years, Zac’s son, Justus, was a standout quarterback at Chadron High and the leading scorer on its basketball team.

Two more Alcorns, Taylor and Aaron, were top athletes at Crawford High School in recent years. They are the sons of Heath Alcorn, Zac’s brother and Jera’s cousin.

Taylor was a Class D2 all-state football player and won the silver medal at 220 pounds at the State Wrestling Tournament as a senior in 2016. Aaron scored 1,112 points for the Rams’ basketball team and high jumped 6-foot-8 in both 2017 and ’18.

Now, the family also includes one of Nebraska’s first state champion girls’ wrestlers.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0