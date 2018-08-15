Three Chadron Special Olympics bocce players traveled to Lincoln on August 5th for the State Special Olympics Fall Games held at Speedway Village. Ben Fistler, Bastian Barnes and Russell Moore competed in singles bocce.
Ben Fistler earned a silver medal, Bastian Barnes earned a gold medal and Russell Moore earned a gold medal. They each played close matches.
The Chadron Special Olympics athletes will begin bowling in September and the team is starting a new sport of flag football. The Chadron Special Olympics team consists of athletes from Chadron, Gordon, Rushville, Hay Springs, Crawford, and Hemingford. Anyone wanting to help with Special Olympics or needing more information may contact Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com or 970-629-2689. We are looking for volunteers to help coach, new or former athletes and unified partners.