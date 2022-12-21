Chadron Special Olympics does well at regional bowling

On December 11 the Chadron Special Olympics team traveled to Sidney for our West Regional Bowling Tournament. The team competed in the double event at the tournament. There were teams from Ogallala, Sidney, Scottsbluff, and Alliance along with Chadron. The day long event featured teams and doubles in the morning and singles in the afternoon. The Sidney team was the host team and treated the bowlers to a great lunch.

The Chadron team was consisted of 8 doubles and the following are the results of the tournament.

Bastian Barnes and Paul Kruger 1st

Jesse Demicell and Robbie Straw 2nd

Terrell White and George Jensen 2nd

Kevin Stackhouse and Jess Straw 1st

Russell Moore and Orlando Camaigo-Luz 1st

Tia Rose and Gammy Stumf 1st

Ben Fistler and Kim Homrighausen 1st

Dakota Curley and Raymond Torres 1st

The Chadron team has been practicing basketball and will continue to practice after the Christmas break. The basketball tournament will be in February in Scottsbluff.

Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers and coaches to help with the teams practices and competitions. Those interested in helping can contact Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com. The Chadron team would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.