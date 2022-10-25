Chadron Special Olympics holds bowling tournament

The Chadron Special Olympics team held their Unified Bowling Tournament on Saturday, October 15, at Hilltop Lanes. They had a great time bowling with their unified partners.

The results from the tournament are as follows:

Tia Rose with partner Julia Nicholson - 2nd

Paul Kruger with partner Thomas Sandoz - 2nd

Terrel White with partner Justin Didier - 1st

George Jensen with partner Mike Ganwall - 1st

Orlando Camaigo-Luz with partner Jared Fernau - 2nd

Bastian Barnes with partner Janessa Barnes - 1st

Russell Moore with partner Jarod Nicholson - 1st

Jesse Demicell with partner Bronc Nicholson - 2nd

Ben Fistler with partner Jay Bruns - 1st

Robbie Straw with partner Concey Bader - 2nd

The team is practicing flag football in anticipation for their flag football games on October 23 with Scottsbluff.

Regular bowling practice begins on October 25. The bowling tournament for regular bowling will be December 11 in Sidney.

Anyone interested in helping with Chadron Special Olympics team by coaching or being a unified partner, or anyone interested in being an athlete, is welcome to visit practices or contact Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com or 970-629-2689. Special Olympics is always looking for coaches or unified partners or welcome athletes.