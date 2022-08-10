Chadron State adds 18 wrestlers from nine states

Chadron State College Head Men's Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter announced his 2022 recruiting class last week

Eighteen wrestlers from nine different states are set to join the program this fall. They are projected to compete in nine different weight classes.

Two are expected to wrestle at 125 pounds. They are Nathaniel Boreen of Greybull/Riverside in Wyoming and Cooper Cohee of Napa, Calif. Boreen was a two-time state champion while Cohee won his conference tournament three times.

Logan Bryce of Raymond, Neb., is the lone recruit at 133 pounds. He was a four-time state qualifier and placed three times in Class C, including second in 2021-22.

The 141-pound prospects include Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow, who was the Class B 132-pound state champion last spring, finishing the season with a 43-3 record. He placed third at 126 pounds as a junior.

Another recruit at 141 is Quentrevion Campbell of Tifton, Ga., a transfer from North Iowa Area Community College, where he was an honorable mention All-American last season.

Hunter has signed three men to compete at 149 pounds. From Omaha's Skutt Catholic comes Adam Kruse, the 2022 Class B champion with a 30-5 record at 145 pounds. Brandon Paredes of Mesa, Ariz., was a 2021 state champion and placed four times at state. Tayton Ricard of Blakesburg, Iowa, is a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, where he helped his team to two eighth-place finishes at nationals.

Colton Gehlhausen, of Pinedale, Wyo., and Dylan White, of Scottsdale, Ariz., at joining the program at 157 pounds. Gehlhausen, whose brother Keegan was a freshman for the CSC squad in 2021-22, won two state titles and placed four times at the Wyoming State Tournament. White was a sectional champ his senior year, and qualified for state, finishing at 33-9.

CSC is adding three grapplers at 165 pounds. Among them is Logan Berger of Hartsville, S.C., who was a three-time state champion, finished with a 54-0 record this year and was named the Class 4A Outstanding Wrestling at the conclusion of the South Carolina State Tournament. Berger pinned all four of his state opponents this year in the first period.

The other 165-pound prospects are Wyatt Madole, a teammate of the Gehlhausen brothers at Pinedale, Wyo. and Pepper Rhyne of Craig, Colo. Both were two-time state tourney placewinners.

At 184 pounds, the sole newcomer will be Hayden Burr, of Fleming, Colo. He is a three-time state placer who won the state title in 2022, when he finished with a 49-1 record and was named the Outstanding Wrestler at three consecutive tournaments during the season.

A pair of 197-pounders are set to join the team. They are Morgen Watt of Broomfield, Colo., and Jackson Tonkovich of Batavia, Ill. Watt placed twice in Class 4A at the Colorado State Tournament and is the younger brother of Second Team All-RMAC heavyweight Mason Watt, who will be a senior for the Eagles this year. Tonkovich is a 2021 state placer and two-time state qualifier in one of the top wrestling states.

CSC also will welcome two heavyweights, both from Arizona. They are Nate Meza of Mesa and Jack Saron of Phoenix. They met in the state semifinals in 2022, when Meza went on to become the runner-up and Saron was fourth. Meza placed twice at the state tourney and Saron three times.

"We're excited to welcome a great group of talented young men to Chadron State," said Hunter. "We have a great returning squad that this class will help improve on. We have high expectations for this group as they join our Eagle family."

Con Marshall contributed to this story