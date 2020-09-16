Chadron State cowgirl wins breakaway roping at CSC rodeo

Chadron State’s Dustin Luper described the rodeo as one of the best in the 13 years he’s coached the CSC team.

“It was a really smooth rodeo,” Luper said. “The weather was great, the stock was even, giving all the contestants a chance, and we never had to use the ambulance. The production of the rodeo was also good. Things kept flowing. We never had to wait long for the next contestant to perform.”

Luper added the he also was pleased with his team’s performance. While the University of Wyoming won both team titles, the Chadron State women were second and the CSC men were fourth.

Makenna Balkenbush of the University of Wyoming edged Segelke by five points (220-215) to win the all-around cowgirl title. The all-around cowboy was Kade Bruno of Sheridan College with 330 points. The runner-up was Chadron Coffield of the University of Wyoming with 305.

Balkenbush won the goat tying and was sixth in breakaway roping. Bruno won the saddle bronc riding and was second in bull riding. Coffield was the tie down roping winner and shared first place in steer wrestling with Riley Reiss of Laramie County Community College.

There also was tie for first in bareback riding between Donny Proffit of the University of Wyoming and Ethan Mazurenko of Casper College.