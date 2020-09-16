Chadron State cowgirl wins breakaway roping at CSC rodeo

Led by senior Quincy Segelke, Chadron State rodeo contestants placed nine times during the college’s rodeo at the Dawes County Fairgrounds this past weekend.
Segelke won breakaway roping with 3.0 and 3.1-second runs, also placed fifth in goat tying and sixth in barrel racing and was the runner-up all-around cowgirl. She is a graduate of Brush High School in Colorado and has served as the student director on the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s board of directors the past two years.
Chadron State team ropers Colton Storer of Arthur and Tanner Whetham of Morrill were the runners-up in that event. Their 7.3-second time was the fastest during the championship go-round on Sunday. There were 81 team roping entries.
The rodeo had 500 entries altogether.
CSC also had two third-place finishers. They were bareback rider Rowdy Moon of Sargent with scores of 76 and 69 points and tie down roper Tanner McInerney of Hulett, Wyo., whose times were 9.8 and 9.3 seconds.
Haley Reed of Arnold was fourth in breakaway roping in 3.6 and 3.0 seconds.
Another Chadron State cowgirl, Taryn Underwood of Crawford, placed fifth among the rodeo’s 102 barrel racers. Underwood also was a finalist in breakaway roping, which had 93 contestants.
Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., was sixth in steer wrestling.
Chadron State’s Dustin Luper described the rodeo as one of the best in the 13 years he’s coached the CSC team.
“It was a really smooth rodeo,” Luper said. “The weather was great, the stock was even, giving all the contestants a chance, and we never had to use the ambulance. The production of the rodeo was also good. Things kept flowing. We never had to wait long for the next contestant to perform.”
Luper added the he also was pleased with his team’s performance. While the University of Wyoming won both team titles, the Chadron State women were second and the CSC men were fourth.
Makenna Balkenbush of the University of Wyoming edged Segelke by five points (220-215) to win the all-around cowgirl title. The all-around cowboy was Kade Bruno of Sheridan College with 330 points. The runner-up was Chadron Coffield of the University of Wyoming with 305.
Balkenbush won the goat tying and was sixth in breakaway roping. Bruno won the saddle bronc riding and was second in bull riding. Coffield was the tie down roping winner and shared first place in steer wrestling with Riley Reiss of Laramie County Community College.
There also was tie for first in bareback riding between Donny Proffit of the University of Wyoming and Ethan Mazurenko of Casper College.
The other event winners were Jon Peterson and Trae Smith of Gillette College in team roping, Stefan Tonita of Laramie County in bull riding and Rebekah Hartley of Central Wyoming College at Riverton in barrel racing.
The next rodeo in the region will be this coming weekend at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
The results:
Bareback riding--1-2, Donny Proffit, UWyo, 82-73, 157 points, and Ethan Mazurenko, Casper, 79-78, 157 points; 3, Rowdy Moon, Chadron, 76-69, 145; 4, Josh Parker, Otero, 75-68, 163; 5, Jake Kesl, Gillette, 73-69, 142; 6, Chase Rose, UWyo, 68-70, 138.
Saddle bronc riding--1, Kade Bruno, Sheridan, 81-78, 159 points; 2, Quinten Taylor, Casper, 75-75, 150; 3, Garrett Uptain, UWyo, 72-74, 146; 4, Tyler Beebe, Lamar, 78-66, 144; 5, Jack Skavdahl, Casper, 77 on one; 6, Briggs Madsen, LCCC, 75 on one.
Tie down roping--1, Chadron Coffield, UWyo, 9.5-8.8; 18.3 seconds; 2, Austin Hurlburt, UWyo, 9.2-9.2, 18.4; 3, Tanner McInerney, Chadron State, 9.8-9.3, 19.1; 4, Jace Berger, UWyo, 10.3-9.3, 19.6; 5-6, Jon Peterson, Gillette, 10.5-9.6, 20.1, and Clay Reiner, Gillette, 9.8-10.3, 20.1.
Steer wrestling--1-2, Riley Reiss, LCCC, 4.8-3.9, 8.7 seconds, and Chadron Coffield, UWyo., 4.1-4.6, 8.7 seconds; 3, Cauy Pokorny, LCCC, 3.9-5.5, 9.3; 4, Seth Peterson, UWyo., 4.6-5.0, 9.6; 4, 5, Caden Camp, Gillette, 4.4-5.7, 10.1; 6, Tate Petrak, Chadron, 4.8-7.1; 11.9.
Team roping--1, Jon Peterson and Trae Smith, Gillette, 7.1-12.0, 19.1 seconds; 2, Colton Storer and Tanner Whetham, Chadron, 12.3-7.3. 19.6; 3, Wheaton Williams and Cody Lansing, Casper, 6.5-13.9, 20.4; 3,; 4, Brodie Mattson and Jace Engesser, Gillette, 8.2-13.1, 21.3; 5, Ellie Bard, Gillette, and Ty Bass, Eastern Wyo, 7.8-14.0, 21.8; 6, Beau Rees and Ty Christensen, Casper, 6.9-16.9, 23.3.
Bull riding--1, Stefan Tonita, LCCC, 79-82, 161 points; 2, Kade Bruno, Sheridan, 81-75, 156; 3, Dylan Rice, LCCC, 68-81, 149; 4, Danny Proffit, UWyo, 79 on one; 4, Grady Smeltzer, Sheridan, 76; 5, Quentin Taylor, Casper, 73.
Goat tying--1, Makenna Balkenbush, UWyo, 9.2-8.2, 17.4 seconds; 2, Taylour Latham, UWyo, 9.1-8.8, 17.9; 3-4 Faith Hoffman, UWyo, 8.6-10.4, 19.0, and Brooke Worman, Gillette, 9.5-9.5, 19.0; 5, Quincy Segelke, Chadron, 9.8-9.9, 19.7; 6, Georgia Orahood, LCCC, 9.7-11.3, 21.0.
Barrel racing--1, Rebekah Hartley, Central Wyo, 18.55-18.12, 36.67 seconds; 2, Karson Bradley, UWyo, 18.28-18.48, 36.76; 3, Riley Addington, Gillette, 18.45-18.45, 36.90; 4, Ashley Odenbach, LCCC, 18.57-18.71, 37.28; 5, Taryn Underwood, Chadron, 18.73-19.14, 37.87; 6, Quincy Segelke, Chadron, 18.88-19.16, 38.04.
Breakaway roping--1, Quincy Segelke, Chadron, 3.0-3.1, 6.1 seconds; 2-3, Ashley Odenbach, LCCC, 3.6-2.9, 6.5, and Brandy Schaack, UWyo, 3.9-2-6, 6.5; 4, Haley Reed, Chadron, 3.6-3.0, 6.6; 5, Reata Beck, UWyo, 4.0-3.4, 7.4; 6, Makenna Balkenbush, UWyo., 2.9 on one.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!