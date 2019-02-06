Chadron State College’s one-two punch in the sprints and jumps placed first and third in both the 60-meter dash and the long jump at the University of Colorado Indoor Meet in Boulder this weekend.
Sophomore Isaac Grimes of Merino Valley, Calif., won the events while junior Javan Lanier of Aurora, Colo., was third in both against some strong competition.
Grimes’ winning long jump measured 24 feet, 2 ½ inches while Lanier was third by going 22-7 ½ on Friday, when field events dominated the action.
Grimes also won the 60 meters in 6.76 seconds and Lanier was third at 6.87 seconds Saturday when most of the track events were run. Both times are provisional qualifiers for the National Indoor Championships in March, and Grimes’ time is just four one-hundredths of a second off meeting the automatic qualifying standard.
The Eagles’ standout automatically qualified for nationals during all six of his attempts in the long jump at the first meet of the season, when he had a best of 26-1.
Grimes was an All-American in the long jump both indoors and outdoors as a freshman last season. He has won the event at all three meets he’s entered this season. The runner-up at the Colorado meet was Raymon Harper of Azusa Pacific University in California, who went 23-1 ¾.
Lanier did not jump at the previous meets this season because of a tender hamstring. He placed third in the long jump at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships last winter and was second to Grimes at the conference’s outdoor meet. He went more than 23-6 indoors and 24 feet outdoors.
The runner-up in the 60 dash on Saturday was Greg LaDay of the University of Northern Colorado in 6.80 seconds.
Justin Leman, a junior from Douglas, Wyo., provided Chadron State with another highlight Saturday, when he placed fourth in the 60-meter high hurdles in 8.22 seconds after running the preliminaries in 8.17, his career-best.
Also for the Eagles, Ashton Hallsted, a junior from Casper, continued to excel. She placed second amongst some stout competition in the weight throw Friday with a mark of 61-6 ¼, She has thrown well over 60 feet at all four meets she’s entered this season. Her best of 64-8 ½ leads the RMAC by about two feet.
The weight throw was won by Kelcey Beckard, a senior at Colorado State in Fort Collins. She had a career-best mark of 66-8. She’s the reining Mountain West Conference champion in the event. Competing unattached, former Chadron State standout Mel Herl was third with a throw of 60-10 ¾.
A six-time All-American in the throws, Herl set the CSC and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference weight throw record of 71-6 ¼ as a senior in 2017.
Three more Eagles had season-best marks Friday.
Senior Michelle Carbajal was seventh on the triple jump at 37- ¼, freshmen Brock Voth placed fifth in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 44-6 ¼ and freshman Miranda Gilkey was eighth in the women’s high jump at 5-1 ¼.
On Saturday, two CSC entries had career-best times in the 400 meters, even though they did not place. Junior Christina Frick was timed in 59.78 and freshman Brodie Roden ran the race in 50.93.
Seven of the approximately 20 schools in the competition are Division I members, including all four of Colorado’s major universities along with the University of Wyoming.
The Eagles will enter another huge been this Saturday. It is the South Dakota State Classic at Brookings.