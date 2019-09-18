Led by bull riding champion Garrett Uptain and bareback rider Kyle Bloomquist, who tied for first place, eight Chadron State College contestants placed among the top six in their events at the Eagles’ home rodeo this past weekend.
Their points helped the Chadron State cowboys finish second in the team standings. Dustin Luper, the CSC rodeo coach, said he was excited about how well both his men and women performed at the rodeo.
“I think we’re going to do all right this year,” Luper said. “We’ve got quite a few seniors to lead the way and some young newcomers who also seem to be pretty capable.”
Uptain, a senior from Craig, Colo., scored 76 points on his first bull and tallied 80 points during the finals on Sunday, while winning his championship by a 12-point margin. The 80 was the event’s top score.
Uptain said this was the first time he’s won the bull riding at a college rodeo. He said it helped that he had seen the bull perform during Saturday night’s rodeo.
“He did pretty much the same thing, spun to the right, both times.” Uptain said.
Another CSC bull rider, Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., finished fourth in the event.
Bloomquist shared top honors in bareback riding with Josh Parker of Otero College in Colorado. Both were awarded 69 points on their first bronc and 78 points during Sunday’s finals. A senior from Raymond, Minn., Bloomquist is the defending champion bareback rider in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.
Chadron State’s other top six placewinners included Carson Good of Long Valley, S.D., who was second, and Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., who was fourth, in steer wrestling; along with cowgirls Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., third in barrel racing; Quincy Segelke of Douglas, Wyo., fifth in goat tying; and Reiley Maier, Bowdle, S.D., who split fifth and sixth in breakaway roping.
Segelke also was among the 10 finalists in breakaway roping while Maier and Merisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., were the only all-girl duo to make the team roping finals. There were 138 entries in that event, or a total of 276 participants.
Besides Good and Petrak, two more Chadron State cowboys made the steer wrestling finals. Freshman Colton Storer of Arthur, Neb., finished seventh with times of 6.2 and 6.3 seconds, and senior Cole Retchless of Bridgeport was ninth in 6.6 and 6.8 seconds.
Good’s second-place times were 5.2 and 4.3 seconds. Petrak flipped his steers in 4.8 and 5.7 seconds.
Sierra Lee, a freshman from Rhame, N.D., by way of Harding County High School at Buffalo, S.D., was a breakaway roping finalist after catching her first calf in 3.0 seconds. There were 92 breakaway ropers and 98 barrel racers.
The rodeo had 507 entries.
The other event winners were Cash Wilson, University of Wyoming, saddle bronc riding; Trae Smith, Gillette College, tie down roping; Caden Camp, Wyoming, steer wrestling; Braden Pirrung and Nevada Berquist, Casper College, team roping; Riley Addington, Gillette, barrel racing; Kaelie Oliver, Casper, breakaway roping; and Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, goat tying.
The top six contestants in each event and their marks follow:
Bareback riding--1-2 tie, Kyle Bloomquist, Chadron State, and Josh Parker, Otero, both 69-78 points, 147; 3, Ricky Williams, Central Wyoming, 66-77, 143; 4, Donny Proffit, Wyoming, 73-69, 142; 5, Jake Kesl, Gillette, 72-70, 142; 6, Drake Amundson, Laramie County, 70-67, 137.
Sadde bronc riding--1, Cash Wilson, Wyoming, 72-77, 149 points; 2, K’s Thompson, Casper, 73-71, 144; 3, Tyler Beebe, Otero, 67-74, 141; 4, Clayton Atkinson, Casper, 63-68, 132; 5, Ian McGivney, Laramie County, 77-0, 77; 6, Jake Kesl, Gillette, 72-0.
Tie down roping--1, Trae Smith, Gillette, 8.8-9.1, 17.9 seconds; 2, Jace Berger, Wyoming, 9.4-10.0, 19.4; 3, Justin Skarohlid, Laramie County, 10.0-10.5, 20.5; 4, Chadron Coffield, Wyoming, 9.5-11.2, 20.5; 5, Wyatt Tarver, Wyoming, 10.3-11.0, 21.3; 6, Houston Brown, Wyoming, 10.2-13.9, 24.1.
Steer wrestling--1, Caden Camp, Wyoming, 4.9-3.8, 8.7 seconds; 2, Carson Good, Chadron State, 5.2-4.3, 9.5; 3, Chadron Coffield, Wyoming, 4.9-5.1, 10.0; 4, Tate Petrak, Chadron State, 4.8-5.7, 10.5; 5, Bernard Girard, Laramie County, 6.4-5.4, 10.9; 6, Cauy Pokorny, Laramie County, 6.6-4.9, 11.5.
Team roping--1, Braden Pirrung and Nevada Berquist, Casper, 9.0-10.1, 19.1 seconds; 2, Kelan Johnson and Carson Johnson, Casper, 7.8-12.1, 19.9; 3, Seth Peterson and Dusty Taylor, Wyoming, 8.7-12.1, 20.8; 4, Matthew Fischer and Jerome Chee, Lamar, 8.6-14.0, 22.6; 5. Shayla Howell, Wyoming, and Cord Roberts, Laramie County, 6.8-18.4, 25.2; 6, Dalton Wieneke, and Canton Afdahl, Eastern Wyoming, 7.0-0, 7.0 on one.
Bull riding--1, Garrett Uptain, Chadron State, 76-80, 156 points; 2, K’s Thompson, Casper, 66-78; 144; 3, Dakotah Paris, Central Wyoming, 79-0, 79 on one; 4, Miles Englebert, Chadron State, 69-0, 69 on one; 5-6, Brett McAbee, Eastern Wyoming, and Justin Pabst, Colorado State, 65-0, 65 on one.
Barrel racing--1, Riley Addington, Gillette, 17.62-17.19, 34.81 seconds; 2, Taylour Latham, Wyoming, 17.76-17.42, 35.18; 3, Brianna Williams, Chadron State, 17.81-17.50, 35.31; 4, Makenna Balkenbust, Casper, 17.53-17.81, 35.34; 5, Sydney Maher, Gillette, 17.67-17.86, 35.53; 6, Talli Pokorny, Gillette, 17.69-18.09, 35.78.
Breakaway roping--1, Kaelie Oliver, Casper, 2.5-2.7, 5.2 seconds; 2, Graycee Lee, Otero, 2.9-2.6; 5.5; 3, Jacey Thompson, Wyoming, 3.0-2.6, 5.6; 4, Kelsey Lensegrav, Wyoming, 3.1-3.4, 6.5; 5-6, Reiley Maier, Chadron State, and Talli Pokorny, Gillette, 2.7-0, 2.7 on one.
Goat tying--1, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming, 8.0-7.3, 15.3 seconds; 2, Riata Day, Northeastern Junior College, 7.5-8.4, 15.9; 3, Kelsey Lensegrav, Wyoming, 8.4-7.9, 16.3; 4, Teisha Coffield, Wyoming, 8.4-8.5, 16.9; 5, Quincy Segelke, Chadron State, 7.9-9.6, 17.5; 6, Delani Cunningham, Casper, 8.7-9.2, 17.9.