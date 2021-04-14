Chadron State entries win 10 firsts at meet Saturday

Members of the Chadron State College men’s track and field team won eight of the 17 events Saturday at the Bauer Open Meet hosted by South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. The Eagles also placed second in seven events, including three where a teammate was the winner.
In addition, the Chadron State women also won two events and were the runners-up four times.
Black Hills State, Dickinson State and Montana State-Billings were the other visiting teams.
The Eagles’ leaders included junior Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., who won both the 200- and 400-meter sprints. His times were some of the best of the day. He ran the 200 in 21.65 seconds and the 400 in 49.11 after missing much of the indoor season because of a hamstring problem.
Other event winners for the CSC men were Logan Moravec of Gering, 800; Osiel Cano of Oshkosh, 400 hurdles; Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., discus; Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., long jump; Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., triple jump; and the 4x400 relay.
Osvaldo Cano, Osiel’s twin, was second in the 400 and third in the 200. Both also ran on the winning relay team along with Harley Rhoades and Greg Logsdon.
Collins was the runner-up in the hammer throw to go with his discus victory.
Coach Riley Northrup was particularly pleased with the wins by freshmen Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., in the high hurdles and Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., in the high jump.
Cerenil cleared a career-best 5 feet, 5 ¾ inches, while CSC sophomore Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., also had his best mark of 6-6 ¾ while taking second in the men’s high jump.
In addition, Cerenil was third in the long jump while Christie was third in the 200 and fourth in the high jump while tuning up for the heptathlon at the conference meet at the end of April.
Miranda Gilkey of Lusk was second in both the triple and high jumps.
The Eagles will enter a meet hosted by Colorado Mines on Saturday.
The Eagles’ placings and marks follow:
Men’s Results
100--2, Javan Lanier, 11.03; 3, Emory Yoosook, 11.12; 6, Naishaun Jernigan, 11.38.
200--1, Brodie Roden, 21.65; 3, Osvaldo Cano, 22.26; 4, Morgan Fawver, 22.34.
400--1, Brodie Roden, 49.11; 2, Osvaldo Cano, 50.12; 3, Greg Logsdon, 50.82.
800--1, Logan Moravec, 1:58.11.
5000--5, Cale Schafer, 16:31.74; 6, Noah Burtis, 16:49.28.
110 hurdles--2, Creighton Trembly, 15.56.
400 hurdles--1, Osiel Cano, 55.91; 2, Logan Peila, 56.64; 5, Harley Rhoades, 57.64.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron State (Osiel Cano, Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades, Greg Logsdon), 3:23.97.
Shot put--4, Dan Reynolds, 43-4 ½.
Discus--1, Shane Collins, 146-5½; 6, Parker Gosner, 135-½.
Hammer throw--2, Shane Collins, 177-1¾.
Javelin--2, Quest Savery, 182-10 ¼; 6, Dylan Soule, 151-9.
Long jump--1, Naishaun Jernigan, 23-2½; 5, Emory Yoosook, 21-1½; 6, Ismael DePaulette, 20-7¼.
Triple jump--1, Derrick Nwagwu, 45-3; 2, Brock Voth, 43-10; 3 Joss Linse, 43-6.
High jump--2, Alec Penfield, 6-6 ½; 3, Joe Dumsa, 6-4 ½.
Women’s Results
200--3, Hannah Christie, 26.67; 4, Michaela Hill, 26.69; 6, Julianne Thomsen, 27.84.
400--2, Michaela Hill, 1:01.92.
5000--2, Madi Watson, 19:38.56.
100 hurdles--1, Hannah Christie, 15.74.
Shot put--4, Becca Monahan, 39-9 ¾; 5, Courtney Smith, 39-6 ¾; 6, Morgan Ekwall, 38- 3 ½.
Discus--2, Courtney Smith, 127-4 ¾; 5, Becca Monahan, 113-6 ½.
Long jump--3, Jourdaine Cerenil, 16-1.
Triple jump--2, Miranda Gilkey, 34-11 ¼;
High jump--1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-5 ¾; 2, Miranda Gilkey, 5-2 ¾, 3, Destiny Pelton, 5-2 ¾; 4, Hannah Christie, 5- ¾.
Pole vault--5, Kristie Hill, 10-3 ¼; 6, Kaylee Wach, 10-3 ¼.