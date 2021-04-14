Chadron State entries win 10 firsts at meet Saturday

Members of the Chadron State College men’s track and field team won eight of the 17 events Saturday at the Bauer Open Meet hosted by South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. The Eagles also placed second in seven events, including three where a teammate was the winner.

In addition, the Chadron State women also won two events and were the runners-up four times.

Black Hills State, Dickinson State and Montana State-Billings were the other visiting teams.

The Eagles’ leaders included junior Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., who won both the 200- and 400-meter sprints. His times were some of the best of the day. He ran the 200 in 21.65 seconds and the 400 in 49.11 after missing much of the indoor season because of a hamstring problem.

Other event winners for the CSC men were Logan Moravec of Gering, 800; Osiel Cano of Oshkosh, 400 hurdles; Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., discus; Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., long jump; Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., triple jump; and the 4x400 relay.

Osvaldo Cano, Osiel’s twin, was second in the 400 and third in the 200. Both also ran on the winning relay team along with Harley Rhoades and Greg Logsdon.

Collins was the runner-up in the hammer throw to go with his discus victory.