Chadron State football gets $12,000 boost during pandemic

A group of alumni, fans and supporters of Chadron State College football raised more than $12,000 in less than two weeks in support of the program, in an All-Time Team Tournament campaign led by Head Football Coach Jay Long. When the campaign ended last Thursday, the total had reached $12,247.11, according to the fundraiser page at chadroneagles.com.

"Eagle Nation showed us amazing support," said Long. "I'd like to personally thank each and every person who participated, no matter what amount he or she gave. I also had a great time hearing all of the stories former players shared from their playing days."

The fundraiser centered around the idea of an imaginary football playoff featuring 32 of the greatest CSC football teams throughout history. Teams were seeded by the number of overall wins they attained during their seasons, with ties going to teams with the fewest losses and then in chronological order. All teams with postseason bids, conference championships, and at least eight wins were included. The seasons represented ranged across 91 years, from 1923 to 2014.

The playoff "games" were decided using online polls on the Chadron State athletics website, which were coupled with a web-based donation form set up by the Chadron State Foundation.