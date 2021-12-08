Chadron State has good results at opening track meet

Chadron State College track and field athletes won 11 events and posted some excellent marks Friday and Saturday while opening their schedule at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open Meet at Black Hills State in Spearfish. South Dakota Mines also competed.

Coach Riley Northrup was extremely pleased with the Eagles’ overall performances, especially since the team is still young, particularly since they did not expend a year of eligibility a year ago because of the COVID-19 issue.

Among the Chadron State standouts was Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo., who won both the shot put and weight throw with personal best marks. He hit 52-feet, 7 ½ inches in the shot, nearly 10 feet farther than his best mark indoor or outdoors last year, and threw the 35-pound weight 60-6 ½, some 5 ½ feet farther than a year ago and the fourth best all-time on the CSC charts.

Reynolds’ weight throw also is a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Meet.

Chadron State men also won three other field events. Emory Yoosook of Casper, Wyo., took the long jump at 22-3 ½, Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., won the triple jump by going 44-9 and Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, cleared 6-6 ¼ while winning the high jump.

On the track, the Eagles’ Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh won the 400 meters in 50.71 seconds and anchored the first place 4x400-meter relay. The other relay runners were Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., and Osvaldo’s brother, Osiel. Their time was 3:25.43.

In addition, Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., won the 60-meter high hurdles in 8.21 seconds, his career-best, and another provisional qualifying mark.

CSC women won four events, including the 4x400 relay. The team was comprised of Carlie Collier of Dunning, Neb., Danae Rader of Hansen, Neb., Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., and Caydince Groth of Cheyenne. Their time was 4:15.86.

Groth also won the 400 meters in 1:01.79. Other CSC winners were Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., who cleared 5-5 in the high jump for her indoor best, and Julianne Thomsen of Custer, S.D., who won the pentathlon by accumulating 3,076 points.

Collier, who was second to Groth in the 400 meters, also was the runner-up in the preliminaries of the 60 meters in 7.98 seconds. That time is the seventh fastest all-time among CSC female sprinters, and is particularly encouraging since Collier could not compete last season because of a health matter that was corrected by surgery.

Northrup also was happy that Dumsa and Cerenil did so well in the high jump. He added the both Cerenil and Miranda Gilkey of Lusk barely missed clearing 5-6 that would have provisionally qualified them for nationals. He added that freshman Hunter Wiebelhaus of Springview, Neb., cleared 5-5 during an intrasquad meet in November.

The CSC placings follow:

Men’s Results

60 meters—2, Estabon Bozeman, 7.18; 4, Emory Yoosook, 7.13; 5, Kadin Perez, 7.29; 6 Harley Rhoades, 7.43.

200—2, Emory Yoosook, 23.31; 3, Kadin Perez, 23.63; 4, Ishmael DePaulette, 23.88; 5, Jordan Nwalor, 24.26.

400—1, Osvaldo Cano, 50.71; 2, Greg Logsdon, 50.92; 5, Osiel Cano, 52.04; 6, Logan Peila, 52.06.

800—3, Steven Hinze, 2:10.74; 4, Jayson Caudell, 2:10.99.

Mile—3, Daylon Weekly, 5:34.96.

5000—5, Trevor Eisenbraun, 18:26.59.

60 hurdles—1, Creighton Trembly, 8.21; 2 Dylan Francis, 8.33.

4x400 relay—1. Chadron State (Greg Logsdon, Osiel Cano, Harley Rhoades, Osvaldo Cano), 3:25.43.

Shot put—1, Dan Reynolds, 52-7 ½; 2, Shane Collins, 50- ½; 3, Parker Gonser, 49- ¾; 4, Reid Spady, 47-10.

35-pound weight throw—1, Dan Reynolds, 60-4 ½; 2, Shane Collins, 54-1; 4, Parker Gonser, 48- ½; 6, Reid Spady, 45-6 1.2,

Long jump—1, Emory Yoosook, 22-3 ½; 2, Ishmael DePaulitte, 21-6 ¼; 3, Joss Linse, 20-9; 5, Brock Voth, 20-4 ½; 6, Charles Schiaffo, 19-7.

Triple jump—1, Joss Linse, 44-9; 3, Brock Voth, 44-2.

High jump—1, Joe Dumsa, 6-6 ¼; 2, Hector Ortega, 6-4 ¼; 3, Conner McCracken, 6- ½.

Pole vault—2, Quintin Emerson, 12-11 ¾.

Women’s Events

400 meters—1, Caydince Groth, 1:01.79; 2, Carlie Collier, 1:02.44; 3, Michaela Hill, 1:04.89.

60 hurdles—2, Danae Rader, 9.64.

4x400 relay—1 Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Danae Rader, Hannah Christie, Caydince Growth) 4:15.86.

Weight throw—4, Courtney Smith, 52-8; 5, Madyson Schliep, 47-2 ½.

Long jump—2, Jourdaine Cerenil, 16-4 ½.

Triple jump—3, Sammy Comes, 30-1 ½.

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-5; 2, Miranda Gilkey, 5-3 ¾; 3, Hunter Wiebelhaus, 5-1 ¾; 4. Destiny Pelton, 4-11 ¾.

Pole vault—4, Kristie Hills, 10-6.

Pentathlon—1, Julianne Thomsen, 3,076 points; 2, Hannah Christie, 2,995 points.

