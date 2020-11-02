Chadron State, Kearney rivalry always creates excitement

Kearney nipped their rivals 7-6 in 1949.

It would be 48 years before the Eagles tasted victory in the series again. The teams met 32 times during that span and Kearney won 31 of those games. The exception was in 1978, when CSC’s Boot Hill Bowl-bound team led by Brad Fults and Bill Ryan tied the Lopers 10-10.

That streak was largely responsible for Kearney’s 49-21-1 advantage entering Saturday’s fray.

Several of the contests when Kearney was dominating were blowouts. The Antelopes won by scores such as 53-13, 44-6, 50-0, 61-6 and 49-0 twice. (The teams did not play in 1958 when both went undefeated.)

Beginning in the 1970s, the Eagles often came close to winning, but were forced to deal with lots of heartache. The final scores included 7-6, 14-12, 27-23, 7-6 again, 33-28 and 14-10.

The series was discontinued in 1980. The only games for the next 15 years were in 1991 and ’92 and Kearney also won them.

But in 1996 after Kearney joined the RMAC, the series was back on full-time. Chadron State may have still been the underdog when that happened, but the Eagles under Coach Brad Smith had gone 9-2 and 8-2 the previous two years and were playing excellent football.