Chadron State long jumper is All-American

A year ago, Jernigan qualified for the National Indoor Championships in the triple jump, but the meet was cancelled by the COVID Pandemic just 24 hours before the competition was to begin. Coach Northrup said he is confident Jernigan, will someday place in both the long and triple jumps at a national meet.

“He’s already qualified for nationals in both events as a sophomore, so it could happen this outdoor season,” Northrup said. “Naishaun has lots of talent.”

Jernigan is from Springfield, Mass., and came to Chadron State after filling out a questionnaire on line his senior year of high school.

“I immediately contacted him and it didn’t take long for him to decide he was coming here,” Northrup remembers.

Particularly since 2015, Chadron State has been strong in the long jump. Damarcus Simpson won the silver medals indoors and the gold medals outdoors at the national meets in both 2015 and 2016. Then Grimes was the indoor champion and the outdoor silver medalist, both in 2019

In addition, Chadron State women have placed in the long jump at national meets a dozen times, led by Stacia Reuwsaat, a native of Rapid City, who was the gold medalist indoors in both 2016 and 2017 and the silver medalist outdoors in 2016.

