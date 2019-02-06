After the Chadron State College men’s basketball team played some of its best basketball in years during January while becoming a contender for postseason action, things didn’t go well the first two days of February when the Eagles tangled with long-time South Dakota rivals on the road last weekend.
Black Hills State won by 20 points in Spearfish on Friday night (82-62) and South Dakota Mines won by 21 in Rapid City on Saturday evening (80-59).
Like the scores, there were numerous other similarities in the two RMAC games. Both home teams bolted out to huge leads over the frigid Eagles. At Black Hills, the Eagles made just one of their first 12 field goal shots and fell behind 16-4. At Mines, CSC connected on only one of its opening 13 shots and trailed 20-4 before finally sinking its second field goal.
The Eagles eventually found the range and were within striking distance at halftime both nights.
The Yellow Jackets led by just 36-30 and the Hardrockers 37-30 at intermission. CSC drew within four points in the second half of each game, but couldn’t keep pace down the stretch. Black Hills led by at least 15 points during the final 4 ½ minutes and Mines was on top by that margin or more the last 8 ½ minutes.
Black Hills shot 57 percent from the field, including 9-23 from 3-point range; the Eagles just 35 percent and only 3-16 from behind the arc.
South Dakota Mines hit 53 percent of its field goal tries and the Eagles 40 percent. The Hardrockers made five treys, only one more than CSC, but outscored the Eagles 19-11 from the free throw line.
Chadron State canned all 15 of its free throws in Spearfish while the hosts were 15-20.
Chadron State Coach Houston Reed noted that basketball is a game of “makes and misses,” and in these two games the rivals were hot and the Eagles cold.
“We have to do some of the little things better and ultimately we have to put the ball in the hole,” Reed noted.
Dez Stoudamire, a 6-2 junior, led Black Hills with a career-high 26 points while shooting nine of 13 from the field, including four of eight from long range. No one else had more than 11 points for the Jackets, who also toppled Metro State on Saturday night and are now 11-8 overall and 10-5 in the RMAC.
Forward Diontae Champion paced the Eagles with 17 points Friday night. Colby Jackson added 11 while Jeremy Ruffin was just two of 10 from the field, but finished with eight points and claimed nine rebounds to share top honors with Black Hills’ Stefan Desnica.
On Saturday night, Mitchell Sueker, an impressive 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minn., went crazy against the Eagles, making 11 of 15 field goal shots, including three from behind the arc, and seven of eight free throws for 32 points. Logan Elers, a 6-7 New Zealander, added 16 points and had a game-best five assists.
Ruffin paced the Eagles against the Hardrockers with 19 points, making seven of 10 field goal shots, and again leading CSC off the glass with eight caroms. Michael Sparks added a dozen points and 6-7 redshirt freshman Jake Jefferson contributed 10.
But the Eagles definitely struggled in places.
Senior centers Charles Gavin and Adoum Mbang had combined to average 18 points and eight rebounds through the first 19 games, but things did not go well for them last weekend. After turning an ankle late in the game with Colorado Mines on Jan. 16, Mbang saw limited action during the trip and was scoreless and managed just three rebounds in the two games.
Gavin, meanwhile, was four of 15 from the field in the two games while snaring five rebounds in each tilt.
Black Hills outscored the Eagles 36-20 in the paint and Mines had a 42-24 margin in that statistic.
Also, the Eagles played without senior Jaisean Jackson, the Eagles’ leading scorer last year. He was suspended for the trip “for violation of team rules.” Reed said Jackson is expected to play when the Eagles hit the road again this weekend.
In addition, Ainsworth sophomore Brady Delimont, who was 33 of 83 from 3-point range entering last weekend, sustained a knee injury late in the first half on Friday night and was on crutches Saturday night. Reed said it’s unknown when Delimont will be able to play again.
The Eagles are 10-11 for the season and are still clinging to the No. 8 spot in the RMAC standings at 8-7. South Dakota Mines in close behind at 10-13 and 7-8. Mines also beat Metro State on Friday night.
The Hardrockers and Yellow Jackets will repay the visit to Chadron State in that order on Feb. 15 and 16 in the Eagles’ final home games.
Black Hills State 82, Chadron State 62
Chadron State--Diontae Champion 17, Colby Jackson 11, Jeremy Ruffin 8, Michael Sparks 6, Brady Delimont 5, Walker Andrew 5, Charles Gavin 4, Trey Hladky 4, Jordan Mills 2. Totals: 22-63 (3-16) 15-15 62 points, 32 rebounds, 11 turnovers.
Black Hills State--Dez Stoudamire 26, Malcolm Fraser 11, Makaleb McInnis 11, Tyler Oliver 9, Stevan Desnica 7, Antonio Capley 7. Sava Dukic 7, Edin Hanusa 4. Totals: 29-51 (9-23 (15-20) 82 points, 35 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State 30 32 ----62
Black Hills State 36 46 ----82
3-pointers: CSC--Champion, Jackson, Walker, all 1. BHSU--Stoudamire 4, Malcolm, Desnica, McInnis, Dukic, all 1.
South Dakota Mines 80, Chadron State 59
Chadron State--Jeremy Ruffin 19, Michael Sparks 12, Jake Jefferson 10, Diontae Champion 5, Charles Gavin 4, Trey Hladky 4, Jordan Mills 3, Colby Jackson2. Totals: 22-55 (4-13) 11-17 59 points, 28 rebounds, 11 turnovers.
S.D. Mines--Mitchell Sueker 32, Loga Elers 16, Allec Williams 8, Jacob Anastasi 7, Tom Brady 7, Damani Hayes 5, Jack Fiddler 2, Triatan Von Nieda 2, Ralen Brown 1, Totals: 28-53 (5-12) 19-22 80 points, 35 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 30 29 ----59
S.D. Mines 37 43 ----80
3-pointers: CSC--Jefferson 2, Mills 1, Sparks 1. SDM--Sueker 3, Brady 1, Anastasi 1.