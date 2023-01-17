Chadron State men divide 12-point games

Two men’s basketball teams from southern Colorado proved they can shoot the basketball while visiting the Chicoine Center last weekend. The Fort Lewis Skyhawks were 32 of 61 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free throw line. The Adams State Grizzlies were 32 of 56 on their field goal shots and made eight of 10 charity shots.

Both games were decided by 12 points. Fort Lewis also played lots of defense and limited Chadron State to just 39.4% field goal shooting to win 84-72 Friday night. The Adams Grizzlies rang up 80 points Saturday evening, but by making 35 of 62 shots from the field for a season-high 56.5% from the field, the Eagles scored 20 more points than the night before and won 92-80.

Chadron State definitely needed the victory. The loss to Fort Lewis was the team’s fourth in a row, endangering CSC’s hopes of being one of eight RMAC teams to make the playoffs. They are now 9-8 for the season and in sixth place in the conference at 6-5. The Eagles are going to need to win frequently from now on to qualify for the post season.

With the game’s leading scorer, forward Isaiah Wyatt, tallying Chadron State’s first 10 points, the Eagles jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the opening six minutes against Fort Lewis. However, the home team’s luck did not hold on this Friday the 13th. Fort Lewis scored the next 13 points to take a 19-15 lead and was ahead the rest of the way.

The Skyhawks led 39-28 at halftime and stretched the margin to 20 points twice in the second half at 52-32 and 60-40. Every time the Eagles put together a run, the Skyhawks matched it.

Five Skyhawks scored in double figures led by Brenden Boatwright with 19. JaQuaylon Mays added 14, both Akuel Kot and Obi Agbim 13 and Brendan LaRose 11.

Boatwright and LaRose, both listed at 6-9, 245 pounds, are built like lumberjacks, but have a soft shooting touch. Their presence in the front line is imposing. They combined to make 11 of 16 field goal shots and claim 12 rebounds. Boatwright made all five of his free throws; LaRose was three-of-three from 3-point range.

After defeating Colorado Christian 80-62 Saturday night, the Skyhawks are 15-1 for the season and 9-1 in the RMAC.

Wyatt finished with 23 points to pace the Eagles, followed by “the little quick guy,” Bryce Latimer, with 19, all of them in the second half, and Josh Robinson with 13. CSC was nine of 20 from 3-point land, matched Fort Lewis with 36 rebounds, and had only five turnovers, but their 39% field goal shooting won’t beat the best teams in the RMAC, and Fort Lewis is definitely one of them.

Saturday night, it was the visiting team that got off to the fast start. Adams State scored on its first eight possessions while jumping out to a 17-9 advantage. But the Eagles tallied the next nine points to take their first lead. There would be six more lead changes and seven ties before Latimer hit a running floater in the paint at the buzzer to give CSC a 50-48 halftime edge.

There were six more lead changes and two ties in the first five minutes of the second half before Chadron State went ahead for keeps on Wyatt’s 3-pointer. The final 12-point margin was the game’s largest.

CSC Coach Shane Paben said he was pleased that his team shot so well.

“It was nice to see the ball go through the hoop so well,” Paben noted. “Adams State also shot well, so maybe our defense wasn’t the best, but it was great to get the victory. I thought we played pretty well.”

Robinson with 20 points on 10 of 13 shooting led the Eagles. He was followed by Latimer with 16, center Porter Anderson with 14, Wyatt’s 12, MJ Foust’s 11 and Pat McLachlan with 10.

The Grizzlies were led by a 6-7 strongman with a Biblical name, Isaiah Sampson, with 26 points, 19 of them in the first half. Next were guards Maison Adeleye with 18 and Kolby Walker with 14. Adams State is now 3-14 overall and 1-10 in the conference, but obviously can score.

The Eagles will be at home again this coming weekend to host Colorado-Colorado Springs and Regis.

Fort Lewis 84, Chadron State 72

Fort Lewis—Brendan Boatwright 19, JaQuaylon Mays 14, Akuel Kot 13, Obi Agbim 13, Brendan LaRose 11, Sekou Dembele 8, Dunnell Stafford 4, Junior Garbrah 2. Totals: 32-61 (5-15) 15-17 84 points, 36 rebounds, 11 turnovers.

Chadron State—Isaiah Wyatt 23, Bryce Latimer 19, Josh Robinson 13, MJ Foust 6, Marcus Jefferson 3, Jarrett Taylor 3, Pat McLachlan 3, Porter Anderson 2. Totals: 26-66 (9-20) 11-14 72 points, 36 rebounds, 12 turnovers.

Fort Lewis 39 45 ---84

Chadron State 28 44 ---72

3-pointers: FLC—LaRose 3, Mays 2. CSC—Wyatt 3, Latimer 3, Jefferson 1, Taylor 1, McLachlan

Chadron State 92, Adams State 80

Adams State—Isaiah Sampson 26, Maison Adeleye 18, Kolby Walker 14, Sterling Benjamin 9, Alex Hurr 6, Luke Williams 5, Kaleb Mitchell 2. Totals: 32-56 (8-20) 8-10 80 points, 30 rebounds, 17 turnovers.

Chadron State—Josh Robinson 20, Bryce Latimer 16, Porter Anderson 14, Isaiah Wyatt 12, MJ Foust 11, Pat McLachlan 10, Jarrett Taylor 7, Marcus Jefferson 2. Totals: 35-62 (7-18) 15-22 92 points, 27 rebounds, 7 turnovers.

Adams State 48 32 ---80

Chadron State 50 42 ---92

3-pointers: ASU—Adeleye 2, Walker 2, Hurr 2, Sampson 1, Benjamin 1. CSC—McLachlan 3, Taylor 2, Wyatt 2.