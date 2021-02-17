Chadron State men dominate sprints at Saturday meet

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said the injury seems serious enough that it could keep Roden from competing at the RMAC Indoor Championships in two weeks. Roden won both the 200 and the 400 at last year’s RMAC Meet and set the conference record in the 400.

Chadron State men also placed first and second in the high jump, where both Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., and Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, cleared 6-foot-4, and had three more second-place finishers. The latter were freshman Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont., in the high hurdles, junior Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., in the triple jump and freshman Parker Gosner of Windsor, Colo., in the shot put.

The Eagles’ two outstanding long and triple jumpers, Naishaun Jernigan and Derrick Nwagwu, were given the weekend off and the team also was missing Shane Collins, who had won the shot put at the previous four meets, but has a hand injury.

Led by freshman Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., who cleared a best of 5-3, Chadron State women claimed the first five places in the high jump. Sophomore Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., was second and freshman Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., was third after both went 5-1.

Gilkey also was second in the triple jump at 34-9 and Christie was the runner-up in the long jump at 15-11 ½. Both are career-bests marks.