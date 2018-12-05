For just the third time in more than 20 years and the first time it’s happened in Chadron during that span, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team defeated Metro State of Denver in the RMAC opener for both quintets Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.
Three-point shooting made much of the difference in the 76-67 triumph. The Eagles were 11 of 24 from behind the arc while Metro was only 2-of-16.
Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins called the outcome “a signature victory” for Coach Houston Reed, who responded by noting that the Eagles were coming off an outstanding week of practice and had “tremendous teamwork” during the game.
“The reason we did so well on 3-pointers was because we only took good ones,” Reed stated. “We also played great defense on the perimeter, keeping them from getting good looks on their 3-point shots. We’re either first or second in the conference on 3-point defense.”
Reed also was pleased that the Eagles were able to match the Roadrunners’ in rebounding. Both had 39 after the Eagles had been out-rebounded in most of their non-conference contests.
The Eagles, now 3-4, had not defeated Metro at home since Jan. 30, 1997 (105-89). Chadron State’s only other victories over the Roadrunners since then were in 1999 (90-77) and 2012 (65-64), both in Denver.
Obviously, the verdict was a big one for both the Eagles and their fans.
There were eight lead changes and seven ties in the first half. The Eagles had a 35-33 halftime edge, but didn’t take the lead for keeps until point guard Colby Jackson, playing in his first game after breaking a bone in his right hand early in the preseason, made two free throws for a 42-41 lead with 14:43 to play
From there, the Eagles, now 3-4, picked up steam and led by at least nine the final 7:53. The difference was as large as 70-53 with 4:33 remaining on the second of Jaisean Jackson’s driving layups in a 45-second span.
Chadron State was eight of 14 from behind the arc in the first half, but three of 10 in the second half. Metro hit just one triple in each half.
The Eagles flourished at the free throw line in the second half. Metro was eight of nine fouls stripe and the Eagles just three of five in the opening half. During the final 20 minutes, CSC was 18 of 25 and the Roadrunners only nine of 20.
Diontae Champion, a slender 6-5 transfer and one of several Eagles who had been slowed by injuries, led the winners with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ainsworth native Brady Delimont buried four of eight treys while scoring 14 points and center Adoum Mbang added 10, including a six-of-six performance at the free throw line.
Sophomore Walker Andrew made all five of his shots while contributing nine points and six rebounds and Michael Sparks added eight points.
The Eagles’ steadiest player during the non-conference schedule, forward Jeremy Ruffin, was off to a great start Saturday night, hitting two of three shots, including a trey, in the first five minutes before injuring his shoulder while diving for a loose ball.
The mishap means the Eagles may not be at full-strength this weekend when they visit the Denver area to play Colorado Christian and Regis.
Druce Asah, a 6-4 junior, led Metro with 17 points. The Roadrunners are now 1-3 for the season. CSC and Metro are travel partners this winter and won’t play again until the final game of the regular season in Denver.
Chadron State--Dionte Champion 16, Brady Delimont 14, Adoum Mbang 10, Walker Andrew 9, Michael Sparks 8, Colby Jackson 8, Jeremy Ruffin 5, Jaisean Jackson 5, Charles Gavin 1. Totals: 22-53 (11-24) 21-30 76 points, 39 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
MSU Denver--Druce Asah 17, Kendall McIntosh 11, Garrett Carter 10, Jaryn Taylor 8, Jacob Inclan 7, Enrique Cortes Zotes 5, Demetrius Jackson 3, Marcus Jefferson 2, Elijah Straughter 2, Cain van Heyningen 2. Totals: 24-59 (2-16) 17-29 67 points, 39 rebounds, 16 turnovers.
Chadron State 35 41 ---76
MSU Denver 33 34 ---67
3-pointers: Metro--Carter 1, Jackson 1. CSC--Delimont 4, Sparks 2, Champion 2, Ruffin 1, C. Jackson 1, Andrew 1.